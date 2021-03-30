  • Costa Rica Cryptocurrency
Costa Rica seeks elusive win today vs. Mexico

March 30, 2021

Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga (L) vies for the ball with Costa Rica's Johan Venegas during an international friendly at the Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on Oct. 11, 2018. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP)

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team seeks an elusive win Tuesday afternoon when it faces Mexico in an international friendly.

The Ticos and Aztecs will meet March 30 in Austria, at 2 p.m. in Costa Rica (10 p.m. local time).

La Sele hasn’t won since November 2019, when it defeated Curaçao in the CONCACAF Nations League. Since then, it has suffered defeats to the United States, Panama and the Basque Country, among several lackluster ties.

Improved results are key as Costa Rica approaches the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals (June, vs. Mexico) and World Cup qualifiers (May 2021 until March 2022).

“We always like to play against good teams, that are demanding, like Mexico. Confronting them implies a motivating factor for quality and rivalry,” said Mauricio Solís, assistant manager for La Sele.

“Nobody plays soccer without wanting to win. We are a winning group and the triumphs will come at the right time. We know that winning gives confidence.”

How to watch: Le Sele matches are typically broadcast (and streamed) by Teletica and Repretel. In the U.S. or Mexico, TUDN (Univision Deportes).

