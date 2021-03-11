  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Southwest Airlines routes to Costa Rica remain suspended

March 11, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines' inaugural flight between Houston and Liberia arrives at Daniel Oduber International Airport on Nov. 1, 2015. ((Courtesy of ICT))

As of mid-March, Southwest Airlines remains the only U.S. airline that has not resumed any service to Costa Rica since suspending flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On its website, Southwest Airlines indicates “service will resume at a later date” to Costa Rica, The Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, and Turks and Caicos.

As of this story’s publication, the Southwest Airlines’ so-called “Low Fare Calendar” lists no tickets available for purchase to or from Costa Rica’s airports through at least August.

Many other airlines have retaken routes to Costa Rica, including Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit and United.

Since the end of January, Canadian airlines — Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat — have suspended service to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Those routes are expected to resume in May.

Costa Rica has remained open to international tourists since November 1. Visitors are no longer required to have a negative coronavirus test, though travel medical insurance is necessary.

“Thanks to the effort to promote Costa Rica as a safe destination, which respects health protocols, in 2020 our country managed to resume flights” with many airlines, President Carlos Alvarado said in a statement.

In addition, Costa Rica welcomed new routes from United Airlines and JetBlue. Both carriers introduced direct flights from Los Angeles, while United Airlines also launched flights from Denver to the San José area.

“Despite the effects of the pandemic, little by little we see signs of recovery in the tourism industry and as a result, a direct boost to the well-being of many of the country’s families,” President Alvarado said.

Tourism is “one of the main engines of the country’s economy,” the Costa Rica Tourism Board says, comprising an estimated 8.2% of Costa Rica’s gross domestic product (GDP) and creating 9% of its jobs in 2019. Before the pandemic, Southwest Airlines offered direct flights to Costa Rica from Houston, Fort Lauderdale, and Baltimore/Washington, per the airline.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica tourism: What states might be allowed next? [updated]
  2. Iberia to help passengers get virus test before flight
  3. Southwest Airlines’ routes to Costa Rica remain suspended

You may be interested

Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Costa Rica
2506 views
Costa Rica
2506 views

Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Camille BAS-WOHLERT / AFP - March 11, 2021

Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine over concerns about patients developing post-jab…

Costa Rica dental clinics take COVID-19 prevention seriously
Dental Tourism
2733 views
Dental Tourism
2733 views

Costa Rica dental clinics take COVID-19 prevention seriously

James Madigan / Costa Rica Dental Guide - March 11, 2021

While the practice of masking and social distancing is spotty in many parts of the United States, Costa Rica maintains…

Mexico close to legalizing recreational marijuana use
Global
1316 views
Global
1316 views

Mexico close to legalizing recreational marijuana use

Natalia Cano / AFP - March 11, 2021

Mexico's lower house of Congress voted Wednesday in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana use, in a step towards transforming the…

LATEST NEWS

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2021 a vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and a syringe are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the vaccination center at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Costa Rica

Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

 - Mar 11, 2021
Americans who plan to visit Costa Rica for dental tourism will find the following information useful.  
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica dental clinics take COVID-19 prevention seriously

 - Mar 11, 2021
A really nice-looking marijuana plant.
Global

Mexico close to legalizing recreational marijuana use

 - Mar 11, 2021
Keylor Navas stops Lionel Messi
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas stops Lionel Messi & Barcelona as PSG advance

 - Mar 10, 2021
Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Prolonged school closings challenge patience in Panama

 - Mar 10, 2021
This BJ40 is not a Toyota.
Business

Chinese company BAIC opens dealership in Costa Rica

 - Mar 10, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 207,832
  • Deaths: 2,848
  • Recovered: 188,151