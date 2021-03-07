  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Slothy Sunday: Restrictions are lifted, now what? See sloths, what else!

March 7, 2021
A sloth on a tour at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.

A sloth on a tour at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica. (Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch. )

This is officially the first week we are all allowed to drive again on both days of the weekend, how exciting is that!? It has been slow, but we are finally going back to normal. Costa Rica followed the right procedures to stop the Covid-19 spread.

Now that restrictions have been lifted for the weekend, we are all pretty excited to explore Costa Rica again! And for all of you wildlife lovers, we have the perfect weekend plan.

VISIT THE TOUCAN RESCUE RANCH!

As you may or may not know, the Toucan Rescue Ranch is not only a rescue center for all wildlife but a sanctuary open to the public! From Tuesday to Sunday, you can visit us and get to experience Costa Rican wildlife up-close, just a quick drive from San José.

A sloth with a hibiscus leaf at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
A sloth with a hibiscus leaf at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica. Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

Our sanctuary offers you a unique experience to meet rescued animals, learn their individual stories and the importance of wildlife conservation. You will join a knowledgeable biologist, who will answer any questions you may have about cute sloths! Most importantly, all your donations contribute to all our conservation programs, so we can keep doing the work we do and save as many animals as possible!

With this experience, you can see not only beautiful sloths but macaws, parrots, toucans, otters, tayras, monkeys, and much more!

You'll be surprised to know that Toucan Rescue Ranch has rescued toucans.
You'll be surprised to know that Toucan Rescue Ranch has rescued toucans. Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

It’s important to let you know, Toucan Rescue Ranch still holds a very effective COVID-19 protocol, where facemasks are mandatory, we take your temperature, and there are disinfecting procedures in place, for your safety and ours.

Additionally, to ensure everyone’s safety, we have a reservation-only system in place to keep social bubbles to a minimum. Right now, we have a 20% discount, just for you. Book your tour now: toucanrescueranch.org/tours

So, what are your plans for the weekend?!

Mariana Diaz, born and raised in Costa Rica, has been part of the Marketing Team at Toucan Rescue Ranch since late 2020. With a background in Media for Development and Social Change, Social Work, and Graphic Design, she supports communications and all things media!

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

