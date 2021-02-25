EuroMillions Jackpot Alert! Someone from Costa Rica could win a record €210 Million jackpot this Friday!

EuroMillions Superdraw’s €210 million jackpot is the lottery’s biggest ever, and it could be won in Friday’s draw!

There is a good chance that the Superdraw jackpot will be won in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, 26 February 2021. Amazingly, you could win the €210 million prize from the comfort of your home in Costa Rica! And when you play EuroMillions, you’ll also get a chance to win €1 million in an exciting Spanish raffle draw!

EuroMillions, the biggest lottery in Europe, launched its latest Superdraw series on 5 February 2021, with a boosted jackpot of €130 million. With no jackpot winners in that draw, or in the following three draws, EuroMillions has already made history!

The EuroMillions jackpot is historic because it’s the lottery’s biggest ever. In the Superdraw on 11 December 2020, a prize of €200 million was won by a single lucky player in France. Following that draw, the EuroMillions jackpot cap was raised to €210 million. Since there were no winners of the €202 million jackpot in Friday’s draw, the Superdraw is now offering the maximum prize in the following draw.

EuroMillions tickets can be purchased in nine different countries but as a resident of Costa Rica, you shouldn’t feel left out. You can buy EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.

Here’s how you could play to win the Superdraw jackpot from Costa Rica

Participation in the Superdraw is open to residents of Costa Rica who can try their luck by playing EuroMillions online!

If you live in Costa Rica and want to play the EuroMillions Superdraw, simply open an account at theLotter.com. Buying a Superdraw lottery ticket online is as simple as buying one in person. All you need to do is select 5 numbers from a 1-50 range, plus 2 additional numbers known as “Lucky Stars”, from a 1-12 range.

theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions lottery tickets on your behalf and keep them secure until the draw. If you are lucky enough to win, theLotter will transfer your prize money to you commission-free. This means the entire jackpot prize could be yours (less taxes, where applicable)! Even if your ticket only partially matches the numbers drawn, you could still win prizes in one of EuroMillions’ 12 secondary prize divisions.

Play EuroMillions and get an extra chance at winning €1 million!

All players participating in the EuroMillions lottery at theLotter automatically have a chance of becoming a millionaire in the Spanish bi-weekly El Millón (The Million) raffle.

When you play EuroMillions, a 9-digit alphanumeric code is printed at the bottom of each ticket you purchase. If your code matches the code drawn in the raffle, you win the €1 million prize.

Will someone from Costa Rica make history on Friday night, winning the EuroMillions record-breaking jackpot of €210 million? Will it be you? One thing is certain. If you don’t play the game, you won’t win the jackpot. For more information on playing the Superdraw this week, please visit theLotter.com.

