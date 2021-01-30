Panama reopens land borders to tourists
The Panamanian government has announced the reopening of the country’s land borders.
“The National Immigration Service announces the reopening of land borders, for the entry and exit of Panamanian nationals, residents and foreigners,” the government statement reads.
Those entering Panama must comply with “biosecurity measures” that include demonstrating proof of a negative coronavirus test — PCR or antigen — from within 48 hours. Authorities may also deny entry to those presenting symptoms of Covid-19.
SNM informa sobre la reapertura de las fronteras terrestres. pic.twitter.com/S3fDGE05PB
— Migración Panamá (@migracionpanama) January 29, 2021
Panama is a popular destination for foreigners residing in Costa Rica who wish to renew their tourist visas.
While this news makes half of a “border run” easier for so-called perpetual tourists, Costa Rica has kept its own land borders closed to arriving tourists since the pandemic began here last March.
Panama has been the Central American country hardest-hit by the coronavirus. The country has reported 318,000 total cases and 5,221 total deaths, though the new case average has dropped significantly after a peak in mid-January.
