  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Panama reopens land borders to tourists

January 30, 2021
Panama City, Panama.

Panama City, Panama. (Image by Mónica Iglesias from Pixabay.)

The Panamanian government has announced the reopening of the country’s land borders.

“The National Immigration Service announces the reopening of land borders, for the entry and exit of Panamanian nationals, residents and foreigners,” the government statement reads.

Those entering Panama must comply with “biosecurity measures” that include demonstrating proof of a negative coronavirus test — PCR or antigen — from within 48 hours. Authorities may also deny entry to those presenting symptoms of Covid-19.

Panama is a popular destination for foreigners residing in Costa Rica who wish to renew their tourist visas.

While this news makes half of a “border run” easier for so-called perpetual tourists, Costa Rica has kept its own land borders closed to arriving tourists since the pandemic began here last March.

Panama has been the Central American country hardest-hit by the coronavirus. The country has reported 318,000 total cases and 5,221 total deaths, though the new case average has dropped significantly after a peak in mid-January.

Related posts:

  1. Panamanian doctors protest amid explosion of coronavirus cases
  2. Discontent grows in Panama as country sets record in cases, deaths
  3. Panama to receive reduced first batch of Pfizer vaccines

You may be interested

Nicaragua Saves Two Jaguar Cubs From Illegal Trade
News
4 views
News
4 views

Nicaragua Saves Two Jaguar Cubs From Illegal Trade

AFP - January 30, 2021

Two small jaguars, one of the animals in greatest danger of extinction in Nicaragua , were rescued from poachers after the…

Canadian airlines to suspend flights to vacation destinations, including Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2576 views
Costa Rica
2576 views

Canadian airlines to suspend flights to vacation destinations, including Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 29, 2021

Canadian airlines have agreed to suspend flights to "sun destinations" until May as part of the country's coronavirus containment measures,…

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients
Costa Rica
6062 views
Costa Rica
6062 views

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 29, 2021

Since July, the Health Ministry has worked alongside the country's Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) and the National Statistics Institute (INEC)…

LATEST NEWS

Nicaragua Jaguar
News

Nicaragua Saves Two Jaguar Cubs From Illegal Trade

 - Jan 30, 2021
An Air Canada flight. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Canadian airlines to suspend flights to vacation destinations, including Costa Rica

 - Jan 29, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

 - Jan 29, 2021
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes southern Costa Rica on Friday morning

 - Jan 29, 2021
Costa Rica

Costa Ricans filed 5,000 environmental complaints in 2020

 - Jan 29, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to begin vaccinating everyone 58 and older in February

 - Jan 29, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 193,276
  • Deaths: 2,604
  • Recovered: 151,952