  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica, IMF reach agreement in principle for $1.75 billion loan

January 22, 2021
A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.

A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. ( (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP))

Costa Rica has reached an agreement in principle with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.75 billion loan.

Before the loan is finalized, it must receive further approval from IMF management and its Executive Board. That process will begin in the upcoming weeks, said Manuela Goretti, IMF representative and mission chief for Costa Rica, who announced the news on Friday afternoon.

“We are confident that we can make progress over the next months, so that by March we can have approval,” she said.

Once the IMF Executive Board approves the program, the agreement with Costa Rica will be finalized.

“This is a milestone for the country. It represents a seal of confidence that will provide Costa Rica better financial and market conditions,” said Rodrigo Cubero, president of the Central Bank, during a press conference.

When a country borrows through the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as Costa Rica is doing, it “commits to undertake policies to overcome economic and structural problems,” according to the financial entity.

According to La Nación, possible policy adjustments include the following:

  • Budget cuts: The Finance Ministry will limit purchases and salaries for some government institutions until 2025.
  • Pension freeze: A proposed law would suspend cost-of-living increases for the largest pensions that are paid out of the national budget.
  • Public-employment reform: The project would replace the current scheme of compounding salaries.
  •  Reduction of tax exemptions
  • Global income: Costa Rica would place taxpayers in brackets based on their global income.
  • Tax on lottery prizes.
  • Luxury home tax: 0.5% of homes valued at over 150 million colones.
  • Inspection of merchandise at Customs to improve tax collection.

New IMF-related legislation should be passed by Costa Rica in the first half of 2021, Goretti said. The financial entity will verify Costa Rica’s compliance with the agreement biannually.

“It will be critical for all of these elements to pass through the legislative process,” she said. “It is important that everything be done as agreed.”

The IMF said the loan will help stabilize Costa Rica’s tenuous finances and send a “strong signal” to the international lending market.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated. 

Related posts:

  1. President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal
  2. Costa Rican Presidency makes its case for IMF loan
  3. IMF confirms beginning of conversations with Costa Rica for $1.75 bn loan

You may be interested

10 tax tips for U.S. citizens living in Costa Rica in 2021
Advertorial
16 views
Advertorial
16 views

10 tax tips for U.S. citizens living in Costa Rica in 2021

Bright!Tax - January 22, 2021

Allyson Lindsey, Managing CPA and Partner at Bright!Tax, a leading provider of US expat tax services, provides us with some…

Nicaraguans in Costa Rica ask UNHCR for support
Costa Rica
1307 views
Costa Rica
1307 views

Nicaraguans in Costa Rica ask UNHCR for support

AFP - January 22, 2021

Nicaraguans who fled the government of Daniel Ortega to request asylum in Costa Rica are requesting support from the UN…

US plans new Covid measures as EU discourages travel
Costa Rica
2689 views
Costa Rica
2689 views

US plans new Covid measures as EU discourages travel

AFP Bureaus - January 22, 2021

In his first full day as US president, Joe Biden tackled his country's staggering coronavirus caseload with a spate of…

LATEST NEWS

Taxes in Costa Rica
Advertorial

10 tax tips for U.S. citizens living in Costa Rica in 2021

 - Jan 22, 2021
Protests in Nicaragua
Costa Rica

Nicaraguans in Costa Rica ask UNHCR for support

 - Jan 22, 2021
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

US plans new Covid measures as EU discourages travel

 - Jan 22, 2021
COVID and Costa Rica
Dental Tourism

COVID testing for Costa Rica dental tourism patients

 - Jan 22, 2021
The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020.
Costa Rica

Pfizer suspends Costa Rica vaccine shipments for 3 weeks

 - Jan 22, 2021
A ship unloads its cargo in Costa Rica's most important port in the Caribbean city of Limón.
Business

Costa Rica’s exports grow to record level despite pandemic

 - Jan 22, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 188,477
  • Deaths: 2,506
  • Recovered: 145,724