  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica cuts contributions to political campaigns to contain deficits

January 20, 2021
The inauguration of Costa Rica's 48th president, Carlos Alvarado, May 18, 2018

The Plaza de la Democracia on Inauguration Day in 2018. (Alexander Villegas / The Tico Times)

Costa Rica put into effect on Wednesday a law that severely cuts state contributions to political parties for the 2022 electoral campaign, as part of the country’s effort to contain its explosive fiscal deficit.

The president, Carlos Alvarado, signed the “Savings Law for the 2022 Political Campaign” (Ley de ahorro para la campaña política de 2022), which reduces state contribution to parties from 0.19% of GDP to 0.08%, through which the treasury would save around $60 million.

The law will apply for the presidential and legislative elections of 2022 and for the municipal elections of 2024, according to the initiative approved by the Legislative Assembly (parliament).

“This signature represents the union of political forces with a view to the common desire to give the country a break in its public finances through savings,” Alvarado said in a ceremony at the Presidential House.

The law comes into force at a time when Costa Rica is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $1.75 billion in financing, in exchange for a program aimed at containing the fiscal deficit, which reached 8.3% of GDP in 2020 as effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country intends to contain the fiscal shortfall through a series of spending cuts and new income, such as the reduction in contributions to political parties and taxes on luxury homes and income generated by Costa Ricans abroad.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica reached in 2019 its worst fiscal deficit in decades
  2. Facing rising deficit, Costa Rican government announces fiscal consolidation plans
  3. Costa Rica closes 2020 with large fiscal deficit, though better than expected

You may be interested

‘Multilateralism is back!’ How Costa Rica’s leaders celebrated U.S. inauguration
Costa Rica
281 views
Costa Rica
281 views

‘Multilateralism is back!’ How Costa Rica’s leaders celebrated U.S. inauguration

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 20, 2021

Costa Rican leaders on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden as he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United…

Current flights to Costa Rica: SJO and LIR
Costa Rica
3129 views
Costa Rica
3129 views

Current flights to Costa Rica: SJO and LIR

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 20, 2021

These are the airlines and routes currently flying to Costa Rica. The flight information was provided by the operators of…

Joe Biden sworn in as new U.S. President
News
273 views
News
273 views

Joe Biden sworn in as new U.S. President

AFP - January 20, 2021

US President Joe Biden called for "unity" and pledged to be a president for "all Americans" at his inauguration in…

LATEST NEWS

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Costa Rica

‘Multilateralism is back!’ How Costa Rica’s leaders celebrated U.S. inauguration

 - Jan 20, 2021
Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Current flights to Costa Rica: SJO and LIR

 - Jan 20, 2021
US President Joe Biden speaks after being sworn in as the 46th President of the US during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021.
News

Joe Biden sworn in as new U.S. President

 - Jan 20, 2021
Guaro Fiesta Blanca, a brand suspected of being tainted with methanol.
Costa Rica

Death toll rises to 58 due to liquor adulterated with methanol

 - Jan 20, 2021
An airplane at the gate at Juan Sanatmaría International Airport, the busiest international airport in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica not planning to require negative test for entry

 - Jan 20, 2021
Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Panama to receive reduced first batch of Pfizer vaccines

 - Jan 20, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 187,712
  • Deaths: 2,492
  • Recovered: 144,877