Costa Rica cuts contributions to political campaigns to contain deficits
Costa Rica put into effect on Wednesday a law that severely cuts state contributions to political parties for the 2022 electoral campaign, as part of the country’s effort to contain its explosive fiscal deficit.
The president, Carlos Alvarado, signed the “Savings Law for the 2022 Political Campaign” (Ley de ahorro para la campaña política de 2022), which reduces state contribution to parties from 0.19% of GDP to 0.08%, through which the treasury would save around $60 million.
The law will apply for the presidential and legislative elections of 2022 and for the municipal elections of 2024, according to the initiative approved by the Legislative Assembly (parliament).
“This signature represents the union of political forces with a view to the common desire to give the country a break in its public finances through savings,” Alvarado said in a ceremony at the Presidential House.
The law comes into force at a time when Costa Rica is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $1.75 billion in financing, in exchange for a program aimed at containing the fiscal deficit, which reached 8.3% of GDP in 2020 as effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The country intends to contain the fiscal shortfall through a series of spending cuts and new income, such as the reduction in contributions to political parties and taxes on luxury homes and income generated by Costa Ricans abroad.
You may be interested
‘Multilateralism is back!’ How Costa Rica’s leaders celebrated U.S. inaugurationAlejandro Zúñiga - January 20, 2021
Costa Rican leaders on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden as he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United…
Current flights to Costa Rica: SJO and LIRAlejandro Zúñiga - January 20, 2021
These are the airlines and routes currently flying to Costa Rica. The flight information was provided by the operators of…
Joe Biden sworn in as new U.S. PresidentAFP - January 20, 2021
US President Joe Biden called for "unity" and pledged to be a president for "all Americans" at his inauguration in…