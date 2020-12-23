  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

More than 40 countries restrict travel from UK

December 23, 2020
Planes at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama.

Planes at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Via PTY. )

More than 40 countries are still banning or restricting travel from Britain in a bid to contain a new strain of the coronavirus believed to spread faster.

Scotland had already closed its border with the rest of the United Kingdom before the new strain was made public.

Here is an update on the situation so far.

France

EU nationals and residents were allowed into France from Britain Wednesday as long as they had a negative Covid test, allowing lorry drivers who had been blocked for two days by the ban to return home.

All Britons, except hauliers, bus and train drivers and those who live in the EU, are still not allowed to cross the Channel.

Germany

Germany is banning on all arrivals from the UK and South Africa — where the new strain has also appeared — until January 6. Anyone entering must now have a negative test.

Ireland

Flights from Britain are banned until December 31, and “people regardless of nationality should not travel from Britain by air or sea”.

Anyone who arrived since December 8 must self-isolate by “staying in your room” for 14 days.

Netherlands

UK travel ban lifted but all passengers, including EU nationals, must have a negative PCR test just before the trip.

They should also self-isolate for 10 days.

One case of the new strain has already been found in the country.

Spain and Portugal

Spain and Portugal are suspending flights, with Madrid only allowing its nationals or residents to enter from Britain until January 5.

Poland

Poland — which has a large expat community in Britain — has banned all incoming UK flights.

Italy

Italy has blocked flights from Britain until January 6 and prohibited entry of people who have stayed there during the last 14 days.

The new strain has been found in one person who recently returned from the UK.

Russia

Moscow is suspending British flights for a week.

Rest of Europe

Finland and Austria are suspending flights for two weeks and Switzerland until further notice, with travellers who have arrived from Britain or South Africa ordered into quarantine.

Baltic nations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as Hungary and Luxembourg have also halted flights, while in the Balkans Croatia, Macedonia and Albania followed suit with Bulgaria and suspended them until January 31.

Romania has banned all flights to and from the UK for two weeks, as has the Czech Republic.

Norway, Sweden and Denmark suspended flights for 48 hours.

Stockholm also closed its border with Denmark, which has detected nine cases of the new strain on its soil.

Belgium has suspended both flights and Eurostar rail services from Britain.

India

India has suspended all flights until December 31, with anyone arriving from Britain on transit flights to be tested.

Hong Kong

The former British colony has banned all incoming UK flights, and extended the quarantine of passengers who arrived from Britain in the last fortnight.

Canada

Canada has banned all UK flights for 72 hours, with those who had already arrived from Britain subject to screenings.

Turkey

Turkey has suspended flights from Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia and Oman said they were closing their borders entirely for at least a week.

Israel said it was barring entry to foreign citizens travelling from Britain, Denmark and South Africa, while Jordan is banning UK flights for a fortnight, as is Iran.

Kuwait has added Britain to a list of “high-risk” nations and banned flights.

Africa

Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia have all banned flights from Britain, with Algeria deciding to stop repatriating its nationals.

Mauritius, a former British colony, has also barred travel from the UK and South Africa.

Latin America

Anyone who had been in Britain or South Africa in the past 30 days will not be allowed to enter El Salvador. The same goes for Panama and Paraguay.

Peru has gone further, banning all flights from Europe and any foreigner who had been in Britain in the last fortnight.

Chile and Argentina have banned flights from the UK, with anyone without a Chilean residence permit who had been in Britain in the past two weeks barred.

Related posts:

  1. Latin America the new epicenter as pandemic causes international division
  2. Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll passes 400,000
  3. Britain starts vaccine campaign as Europe cases top 20 million

You may be interested

Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says
Costa Rica
2460 views
Costa Rica
2460 views

Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says

The Tico Times - December 23, 2020

The Costa Rican Presidency on Wednesday published a reminder that residents who leave the country and return via land borders…

Goodness Dental launches Goodness House: Luxury private villa patient accommodations
Dental Tourism
2449 views
Dental Tourism
2449 views

Goodness Dental launches Goodness House: Luxury private villa patient accommodations

Patrick Goodness / Goodness Dental - December 23, 2020

While affordable, high-quality dental care is the reason that Costa Rica has achieved a global status as a leading dental…

Health unions ask for isolation measures in Costa Rica until the New Year
Costa Rica
302 views
Costa Rica
302 views

Health unions ask for isolation measures in Costa Rica until the New Year

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 23, 2020

Five health unions in Costa Rica on Tuesday issued a joint statement asking authorities to enact immediate restrictions in order…

LATEST NEWS

Las Tablillas border crossing, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says

 - Dec 23, 2020
The Goodness House by Goodness Dental.
Dental Tourism

Goodness Dental launches Goodness House: Luxury private villa patient accommodations

 - Dec 23, 2020
A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Costa Rica

Health unions ask for isolation measures in Costa Rica until the New Year

 - Dec 23, 2020
Parque del Muellero in Puntarenas.
Costa Rica

Municipality of Puntarenas opts to restrict beach hours on New Year’s

 - Dec 22, 2020
US Mexico border
Guatemala

Mexico’s AMLO expects Biden cooperation on migration

 - Dec 22, 2020
Young titi monkey.
Changemakers

Pic of the Day: Costa Rica’s smallest primate

 - Dec 22, 2020