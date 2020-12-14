Costa Rica will begin negotiations with IMF in January

Costa Rica will begin negotiations for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the second week of January, Finance Minister Elian Villegas announced.

“It’s a negotiation that will take two or three weeks,” Villegas said in a video shared by La Nación. The internal legislative process, however, would extend through March 2021.

Costa Rica hopes to obtain a three-year, $1.75 billion loan from the financial institution. The Presidency has argued that the IMF loan would have favorable terms, allowing the country to renegotiate debts, spend less on interest payments and invest in social programs.

When a country borrows through the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as Costa Rica intended, it “commits to undertake policies to overcome economic and structural problems,” according to the financial entity.