  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica’s ‘La Sele’ unveils uniforms inspired by biodiversity

December 10, 2020
Costa Rica's new soccer uniforms were unveiled on December 10, 2020.

Costa Rica's new soccer uniforms were unveiled on December 10, 2020. (via Fedefutbol.)

It’s a jaguar, it’s an ocelot, it’s … the Costa Rica national soccer team?

La Sele on Thursday unveiled new shirts for the men’s and women’s national teams that are “inspired by the admirable nature and biodiversity of Costa Rica.”

“The novel product has an attractive design that highlights the ecological richness of Costa Rica and is a tribute to the deep tradition of conservation,” the Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefutbol) said.

New Balance, which designs Costa Rica’s uniforms, explains the unique pattern on the jersey is a “fingerprint” inspired by “the large number of species in Costa Rica.”

“We hope that many fans can enjoy it, because these shirts are for them and for the players of our National Teams,” said Rodolfo Villalobos, President of Fedefutbol.

The fabric used by New Balance is comprised partially of recycled materials and features the company’s moisture-drying technology.

The shirt is available in a traditional red, or in a combination of white and blue. It can be purchased at all New Balance stores across Costa Rica or can be delivered via www.larojaoficial.com.

The suggested retail price is ¢53,500 (about $88).

See the kit for yourself:

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica’s ‘La Sele’ unveils slick new uniforms for Copa América tournament
  2. Costa Rica pummeled by U.S. 4-0 in Copa America rout
  3. Costa Rica humiliates the United States 4-0 in World Cup qualifier

You may be interested

Project advances to move tuna sein boats 100 miles from coast
Fishing
1461 views
Fishing
1461 views

Project advances to move tuna sein boats 100 miles from coast

Todd Staley - December 10, 2020

Members of the Costa Rican Fishing Federation (FECOP) spent two hours last Tuesday explaining to congress why Costa Rica needs…

Intel restarting assembly operations in Costa Rica, investing $350 million
Costa Rica
1547 views
Costa Rica
1547 views

Intel restarting assembly operations in Costa Rica, investing $350 million

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 10, 2020

Intel Corporation will invest $350 million over the next three years to restart assembly operations in Costa Rica. The Costa…

El Salvador offers hospital beds to Costa Rican coronavirus patients
Central America
19372 views
Central America
19372 views

El Salvador offers hospital beds to Costa Rican coronavirus patients

AFP - December 10, 2020

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, offered hospital space to Costa Rica as it faces an upturn in coronavirus…

LATEST NEWS

A purse seiner set ontop of dolphins to catch the tuna below.
Fishing

Project advances to move tuna sein boats 100 miles from coast

 - Dec 10, 2020
Intel Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Intel restarting assembly operations in Costa Rica, investing $350 million

 - Dec 10, 2020
A person holding a face mask. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Central America

El Salvador offers hospital beds to Costa Rican coronavirus patients

 - Dec 10, 2020
Train crash
Costa Rica

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

 - Dec 10, 2020
U.S. passport
Travel & Tourism

CDC advises US citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID

 - Dec 09, 2020
A forest in Costa Rica. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica launches crowdfunding campaign for northern reforestation

 - Dec 09, 2020