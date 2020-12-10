Costa Rica’s ‘La Sele’ unveils uniforms inspired by biodiversity

It’s a jaguar, it’s an ocelot, it’s … the Costa Rica national soccer team?

La Sele on Thursday unveiled new shirts for the men’s and women’s national teams that are “inspired by the admirable nature and biodiversity of Costa Rica.”

“The novel product has an attractive design that highlights the ecological richness of Costa Rica and is a tribute to the deep tradition of conservation,” the Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefutbol) said.

New Balance, which designs Costa Rica’s uniforms, explains the unique pattern on the jersey is a “fingerprint” inspired by “the large number of species in Costa Rica.”

“We hope that many fans can enjoy it, because these shirts are for them and for the players of our National Teams,” said Rodolfo Villalobos, President of Fedefutbol.

The fabric used by New Balance is comprised partially of recycled materials and features the company’s moisture-drying technology.

The shirt is available in a traditional red, or in a combination of white and blue. It can be purchased at all New Balance stores across Costa Rica or can be delivered via www.larojaoficial.com.

The suggested retail price is ¢53,500 (about $88).

See the kit for yourself:

