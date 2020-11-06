  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Evacuations, landslides and road closures reported in Costa Rica: Friday afternoon update

November 6, 2020
Road damage related to Hurricane Eta in Quepos, Puntarenas, near Manuel Antonio National Park.

Road damage related to Hurricane Eta in Quepos, Puntarenas, near Manuel Antonio National Park. (Via Municipality of Quepos.)

Costa Rica’s National Emergency Commission (CNE) says more than 1,700 people have been evacuated due to landslides and flooding related to Eta, the hurricane that devastated much of Central America this week.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) expects rain to diminish Friday as Costa Rica returns to weather more typical of the season.

A Red Alert remains in effect for the following eight cantons: Hojancha, Nandayure, Nicoya, Corredores, Coto Brus, Parrita, Quepos and Golfito.

According to the CNE’s latest updates, released midday Friday:

  • 1,732 people have been evacuated to 48 shelters across Costa Rica’s Pacific regions and in Guanacaste.
  • Some 57,400 people have experienced power outages, primarily in the Chorotega Region (northwest). Electrical service hasn’t yet returned to an estimated 5,300 people.
  • Nearly 30,000 people have experienced potable water issues, primarily in Buenos Aires, San Isidro (Perez Zeledón), Ciudad Neily and Coto Brus.
  • Landslides and other damage have forced the closure of 26 spots on roads.

According to the latest update from the Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT):

  • Passage through the Costanera in Parrita (Route 34) has been enabled.
  • There is a regulated passage in Monte Aguacate (Route 3), while a recent fall of material is being cleaned up.
  • The road has been cleared in Cambronero (Route 1).
  • Route 32 has no problems; transit is enabled between San José and Limón.
  • Cerro de la Muerte (Route 2) remains closed due to constant new landslides.

The CNE says it will prioritize evaluating damage as the conditions improve and waters recede.

“For this, technical groups are formed in the areas to evaluate infrastructure, the geological condition of the rivers and active landslides, among others,” the organization said.

The following regions are under an Orange Alert or Red due to heavy rainfall and saturated soils, which increase the risk of landslides and flooding:

Map of Yellow, Orange and Red Alerts in Costa Rica associated with Hurricane Eta on November 4, 2020.
Map of Yellow, Orange and Red Alerts in Costa Rica associated with Hurricane Eta on November 4, 2020. Via CNE.

Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency in Costa Rica. English-speaking operators are available.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Central America evaluates the destruction caused by cyclone Eta
Costa Rica
113 views
Costa Rica
113 views

Central America evaluates the destruction caused by cyclone Eta

AFP - November 6, 2020

Central America, which is still being affected by bad weather, on Friday began assessing the destruction caused by Hurricane Eta,…

Unemployment in Costa Rica at 22% as pandemic effects continue
Costa Rica
2206 views
Costa Rica
2206 views

Unemployment in Costa Rica at 22% as pandemic effects continue

AFP and The Tico Times - November 6, 2020

Unemployment in Costa Rica reached 22% in the July-September quarter, slightly lower than the previous period but still severely affected by…

Saprissa wins soccer game that many watch but nobody sees
Soccer
1223 views
Soccer
1223 views

Saprissa wins soccer game that many watch but nobody sees

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 6, 2020

Johan Venegas and Saprissa scored four unanswered goals to defeat Municipal (Guatemala), 4-1, on Thursday night during a CONCACAF League…

LATEST NEWS

Areal view of a flooded area due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, in Machaca village Puerto Barrios, Izabal 277 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Central America evaluates the destruction caused by cyclone Eta

 - Nov 06, 2020
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Unemployment in Costa Rica at 22% as pandemic effects continue

 - Nov 06, 2020
Pitch-level view at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium during a match on November 5, 2020.
Soccer

Saprissa wins soccer game that many watch but nobody sees

 - Nov 06, 2020
Authorities navigate a road flooded due to the indirect effects of Hurricane Eta in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

 - Nov 06, 2020
A man reacts as he looks at damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 4, 2020.
Costa Rica

Floods and landslides kill 18 as Eta takes a toll on Central America

 - Nov 05, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 5, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, November 5

 - Nov 05, 2020