  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, November 5

November 5, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 5, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 5, 2020. (via CNE.)

Costa Rica announced 13 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,444, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and forty-nine people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 177 are in intensive care. Both represent decreases compared to Wednesday.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,106 new cases on Thursday for a cumulative total of 114,367.

A total of 70,002 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this number typically lags several weeks behind actual figures.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 28.3 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.3 deaths each day since September 1 (1,008 total).

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) says it’s taking necessary precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus at the dozens of shelters housing 1,300 people displaced by Hurricane Eta.

Costa Rica’s outbreak in context

Costa Rica has the 42nd-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times. At 19.2 new cases per 100,000 people, this trails the United States (27.7) but is significantly higher than Canada (8.5).

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The average age of Costa Rica’s coronavirus-related deaths is 70 years.

COVID-19 is expected to be Costa Rica’s leading cause of death in 2020, surpassing acute myocardial infarctions (heart attacks), which killed 1,322 people last year.

An analysis more than 200 COVID-19-related deaths in Costa Rica, released in early October, confirmed 90% of them were caused by the virus or an associated complication, while 9% had died of unrelated causes. This case-by-case analysis is ongoing.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 49% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Monday, November 2. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus case positivity rate as of November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica coronavirus case positivity rate as of November 2, 2020. Tico Times graph.
Costa Rica new coronavirus cases and rolling average as of November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica new coronavirus cases and rolling average as of November 2, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 8
  2. Costa Rica adding coronavirus cases at faster rate than United States
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 29

You may be interested

Floods and landslides kill 18 as Eta takes a toll on Central America
Costa Rica
88 views
Costa Rica
88 views

Floods and landslides kill 18 as Eta takes a toll on Central America

Noe LEIVA / AFP - November 5, 2020

The death toll in Central America from Hurricane Eta rose to at least 18 on Thursday as the storm weakened…

Authorities rescue toucan from Eta-related rainfall in Costa Rica
Animal welfare
12 views
Animal welfare
12 views

Authorities rescue toucan from Eta-related rainfall in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 5, 2020

Nonstop rainfall related to Tropical Depression Eta is wreaking havoc in Costa Rica and across Central America, causing deaths and…

Costa Rica places 8 cantons under Red Alert; 2 people reported dead due to landslides
Costa Rica
83 views
Costa Rica
83 views

Costa Rica places 8 cantons under Red Alert; 2 people reported dead due to landslides

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 5, 2020

Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Thursday afternoon extended Red Alerts to three more cantons due to flooding and…

LATEST NEWS

A man reacts as he looks at damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 4, 2020.
Costa Rica

Floods and landslides kill 18 as Eta takes a toll on Central America

 - Nov 05, 2020
Esperanza, a toucan rescued by Costa Rican authorities during Hurricane Eta-related rainfall.
Animal welfare

Authorities rescue toucan from Eta-related rainfall in Costa Rica

 - Nov 05, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica places 8 cantons under Red Alert; 2 people reported dead due to landslides

 - Nov 05, 2020
A collapsed wall in San Siguan, Cunén, Quiché, due to Eta.
Guatemala

Four die in Guatemala landslides caused by storm Eta

 - Nov 05, 2020
Hurricane Eta provoked widespread flooding in Costa Rica on November 4, 2020.
Costa Rica

Evacuations, landslides and road closures reported in Costa Rica: Thursday morning update

 - Nov 05, 2020
Overflowing river in Parrita, Puntarenas, Costa Rica on November 4 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

 - Nov 05, 2020