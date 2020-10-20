Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 20

October 20, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 18 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,222, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and forty-two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 215 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 847 new cases on Tuesday, of which 532 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 97,922.

A total of 60,109 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this figure does not include several weeks’ worth of patients, according to health authorities.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 24 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.7 deaths each day since September 1 (786 total).

Costa Rica’s outbreak in context

Costa Rica has the 20th-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The deaths comprise 409 adults, 811 elderly adults, and two children.

The average age of Costa Rica’s coronavirus-related deaths is 70 years.

An analysis of 212 COVID-19-related deaths in Costa Rica, released last week, confirmed 90% of them were caused by the virus or an associated complication, while 9% had died of unrelated causes. This case-by-case analysis is ongoing.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 60% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Tuesday, October 19. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 19, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 19, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Decree makes it easier for Costa Rican citizens to avoid 14-day quarantine
Costa Rica
2490 views
Costa Rica
2490 views

Decree makes it easier for Costa Rican citizens to avoid 14-day quarantine

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 20, 2020

Costa Rican citizens returning from abroad can now avoid a 14-day quarantine even if they remained out of the country…

Ortega denounces international ‘campaign of viciousness’ against Nicaragua
Central America
1507 views
Central America
1507 views

Ortega denounces international ‘campaign of viciousness’ against Nicaragua

AFP - October 20, 2020

President Daniel Ortega alleged Monday that there is "a campaign of viciousness" against Nicaragua and accused the United States and…

Legislative Assembly approves project eliminating annuities
Costa Rica
6 views
Costa Rica
6 views

Legislative Assembly approves project eliminating annuities

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 20, 2020

The Legislative Assembly on Monday approved a project that eliminates annuities for Costa Rica’s public employees over the next two…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican passport
Costa Rica

Decree makes it easier for Costa Rican citizens to avoid 14-day quarantine

 - Oct 20, 2020
A mural showing Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo
Central America

Ortega denounces international ‘campaign of viciousness’ against Nicaragua

 - Oct 20, 2020
People take part in a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in San Jose, on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

Legislative Assembly approves project eliminating annuities

 - Oct 20, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 19, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 19

 - Oct 19, 2020
Protesters block Route 27 near Atenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

No road blockades reported as of late Monday morning

 - Oct 19, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

We asked the Costa Rican Tourism Board your most pressing questions

 - Oct 19, 2020