Costa Rica welcomes visitors from Florida, Texas, Georgia (and more!) today

Costa Rica on Thursday began welcoming tourists from more countries and U.S. states.

As of October 15, residents of Florida, Georgia and Texas can visit Costa Rica. In addition, residents of all other Central American countries, including Panama, can now enter Costa Rica via a flight.

The newly authorized U.S. states are important for international tourism, as each of the “big three” U.S. airlines has hubs with direct flights to Costa Rica: American Airlines (Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami), Delta Air Lines (Atlanta) and United Airlines (Houston).

Here is the full list of U.S. states whose residents can now visit Costa Rica:

Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wyoming California, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Texas.

In two weeks, on November 1, Costa Rica will allow all U.S. citizens and residents to visit, provided they meet the country’s entry requirements.

Costa Rica closed its airports to commercial flights in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It began reopening for international tourists in August.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) says that despite Costa Rica opening to visitors from all U.S. states, the pandemic and entry requirements will limit passenger volume to 35-40% compared to previous years.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.

Show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Until November 1, U.S. residents must also show a driver’s license or State ID indicating they live in an authorized state. Beginning November 1, this will no longer be necessary, as all U.S. states will be authorized.

Requirements for citizens and residents

Citizens and residents can legally return to Costa Rica via a flight from anywhere.

Here are the entry requirements for citizens:

Complete the Health Pass.

Here are the entry requirements for residents (permanent, temporary, special categories or estancias):

Complete the Health Pass.

Present a valid DIMEX card.

Have proof of current payment into the Caja OR have travel insurance that covers COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of 22 days.

Citizens and residents are issued a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Costa Rica. However, they are exempted from the isolation order if they come from an approved country/U.S. state and obtained a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to travel.