Costa Rica relaxes weekend driving restrictions
Costa Rica will relax its weekend driving restrictions starting Saturday, October 17.
All vehicles will be permitted to circulate, regardless of license plate, on both Saturdays and Sundays, President Carlos Alvarado announced. Driving will be allowed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekend.
Previously, vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers could not circulate on Saturdays, while vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers could not circulate on Sundays. The restrictions were meant to reduce large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
As of this weekend, Costa Rica’s daytime driving restrictions will be as follows:
- Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive. Vehicles with plates ending in all other numbers can circulate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive. Vehicles with plates ending in all other numbers can circulate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive. Vehicles with plates ending in all other numbers can circulate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive. Vehicles with plates ending in all other numbers can circulate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 or 0 cannot drive. Vehicles with plates ending in all other numbers can circulate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays: All vehicles can circulate from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rental cars, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, people driving to/from work, and people driving to/from the airport are among the many exemptions for the daytime circulation restrictions.
President Alvarado also said the government has presented a bill that would reduce the marchamo (yearly circulation fee) by 50% for vehicles valued under 4.2 million colones. The law project — which still has to be approved by the Legislative Assembly — would benefit about 80% of vehicle owners, Alvarado said.
You may be interested
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 15Alejandro Zúñiga - October 15, 2020
Costa Rica announced 25 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,159, according to official data…
Costa Rica welcomes visitors from Florida, Texas, Georgia (and more!) todayAlejandro Zúñiga - October 15, 2020
Costa Rica on Thursday began welcoming tourists from more countries and U.S. states. As of October 15, residents of Florida,…
Iberia to help passengers get virus test before flightAFP - October 15, 2020
Spanish airline Iberia said Wednesday it would offer its clients discounted Covid-19 tests before their flights, as a growing number…