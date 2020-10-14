Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 14

October 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 14, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 14, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,134, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and fifty-three people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 203 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,542 new cases on Wednesday, of which 1,180 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 91,780.

A total of 54,155 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this figure does not include about a month’s worth of patients, according to health authorities.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 22.2 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.8 deaths each day since September 1 (698 total), including double-digit deaths every day since September 12.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 57% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica’s outbreak in a global context

Costa Rica has the 13th-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The deaths comprise 380 adults and 754 elderly adults.

The average age of Costa Rica’s coronavirus-related deaths is 70 years.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Tuesday, October 5. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on October 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on October 12, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

