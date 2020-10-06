Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 6

October 6, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 6, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 6, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 1,004, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and seventy-four people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 214 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,013 new cases for a total of 82,142.

A total of 50,020 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this figure does not include about a month’s worth of patients, according to health authorities.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 19.7 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.7 deaths each day since September 1 (568 total), including double-digit deaths for 24 straight days.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 60% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Tuesday marks seven months since authorities confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica’s outbreak in a global context

Costa Rica has the 11th-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The deaths comprise 331 adults and 673 elderly adults.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Tuesday, October 5. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 5, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 5, 2020. Tico Times graph.

We’ll update this weekly.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

