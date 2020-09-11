Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 11

Costa Rica announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 583, according to official data released Friday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and thirty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a new high; 221 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry announced 1,420 new cases — also a record — for a cumulative total of 53,969. Of those, 1,167 were identified via a lab test, and the remaining 253 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

A total of 20,710 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 32,676 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 11.4 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including a growing list of U.S. states — can enter.

The deaths comprise 198 adults and 385 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Hospitals install temporary morgues

The Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS) is installing temporary morgues at several of its hospitals due to the increase in deaths.

“I never imagined I would have to make this decision,” said Mario Ruíz, medical manager of the CCSS.

The refrigerated containers will be installed at Calderón Hospital in San José, Hospital de San Carlos, San Rafael Hospital in Alajuela, and one additional center that has yet to be determined. Ruíz said the fourth temporary morgue will likely be placed at San Vicente de Paúl Hospital in Heredia.

In addition, the CCSS has placed an order for 500 more body bags, Ruíz said.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 62% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Further Costa Rica coronavirus data

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 5. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

We will update this graph weekly.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.