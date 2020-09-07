Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 7

Costa Rica announced 32 new coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday for a total of 510, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and ninety-six people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 213 are in intensive care. Both are new highs.

The 19 new deaths between Sunday and Monday also represent a day-over-day high.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,027 new cases on Sunday and 833 on Monday for a cumulative total of 48,780.

A total of 19,083 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 29,187 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 9.98 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including several U.S. states — can enter.

The deaths comprise 177 adults and 333 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 5. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

We will update this graph weekly.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.