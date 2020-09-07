DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, September 7

September 7, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 7, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 7, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 32 new coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday for a total of 510, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and ninety-six people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 213 are in intensive care. Both are new highs.

The 19 new deaths between Sunday and Monday also represent a day-over-day high.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,027 new cases on Sunday and 833 on Monday for a cumulative total of 48,780.

A total of 19,083 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 29,187 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 9.98 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including several U.S. states — can enter.

The deaths comprise 177 adults and 333 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 7, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 7, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 5. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

We will update this graph weekly.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity as of September 5, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity as of September 5, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 23
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 27

You may be interested

Costa Rica begins clinical trials of equine plasma for coronavirus patients
Costa Rica
20835 views
Costa Rica
20835 views

Costa Rica begins clinical trials of equine plasma for coronavirus patients

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 7, 2020

Costa Rica on Monday began clinical trials of antibody-rich plasma that has been extracted from horses with the purpose of…

Costa Rica tourism: What states will be allowed next?
Costa Rica
2122 views
Costa Rica
2122 views

Costa Rica tourism: What states will be allowed next?

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 7, 2020

Since September 1, Costa Rica has welcomed tourists from eight U.S. states, and three more will be added to the…

Pic of the Day: Dressed in black, women march in memory of Allison Bonilla
Pic of the Day
69 views
Pic of the Day
69 views

Pic of the Day: Dressed in black, women march in memory of Allison Bonilla

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 7, 2020

Thousands across the country marched Sunday in memory of Allison Bonilla, María Luisa Cedeño and other women who have been…

LATEST NEWS

Bags with equine plasma before a purification process. The plasma will be tested in coronavirus patients.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica begins clinical trials of equine plasma for coronavirus patients

 - Sep 07, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica tourism: What states will be allowed next?

 - Sep 07, 2020
People protest against femicides during a march in San José on September 6, 2020.
Pic of the Day

Pic of the Day: Dressed in black, women march in memory of Allison Bonilla

 - Sep 07, 2020
Costa Rica Coffee Beans
Coffee

The History of Coffee in Costa Rica

 - Sep 07, 2020
Rachel the sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Isidro de Heredia, Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Celebrating the Class of 2020

 - Sep 06, 2020
Delta airplane at Liberia International Airport
Costa Rica

ICT announces increase in flights from the United States to Costa Rica

 - Sep 06, 2020