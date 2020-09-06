ICT announces increase in flights from the United States to Costa Rica

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) on Saturday announced an increase in flights from the United States.

Starting September 13, United Airlines will fly daily from Houston, Texas to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, and thrice weekly to Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste.

In addition, United Airlines expects to increase its October offerings from Newark, New Jersey, to Costa Rica. The airline projects daily service to SJO, and Saturday flights to LIR.

By the end of October, United Airlines hopes to launch a flight to Costa Rica from Denver, Colorado, according to the ICT, which coordinates with airlines and the Civil Aviation Administration (DGAC).

Other U.S. airlines are also planning service to Costa Rica, per the ICT:

American Airlines: From Miami to Liberia, and from Dallas to to Liberia.

From Miami to Liberia, and from Dallas to to Liberia. Delta Air Lines: From Atlanta to Liberia.

The ICT didn’t indicate resumption dates for the American and Delta routes.

“We receive these hopeful announcements with great joy and satisfaction, especially due to the increase in flights in September and October to both international airports from the United States, our main source of tourists,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

More than 1.3 million tourists came to Costa Rica from the United States in 2019, more than any other country by far.

The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory for Costa Rica due to the coronavirus and crime.

Costa Rica currently allows tourists from 44 countries, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada and select U.S. states.

Requirements for U.S. tourists to enter Costa Rica

All people entering Costa Rica must complete the digital epidemiological form. This is known as the “Health Pass” or “Pase de Salud.” Click here for a link to the form. Tourists must obtain a negative PCR coronavirus test. The sample for this test must have been taken at most 72 hours before departure. Tourists must purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19. This policy can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers. Tourists from the United States must demonstrate, via their driver’s license or State ID, that they live in one of the authorized states.

Since September 1, residents of the following U.S. states can visit Costa Rica: New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia, plus the District of Columbia.

As of September 15, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado will be added to that list.

Tourists who reside in an authorized location can transit through an airport in a non-authorized state/country to reach Costa Rica. For example, a Virginia resident can connect through Houston on a flight to Costa Rica, so long as she doesn’t leave the airport.