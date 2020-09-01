DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 1

September 1, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 1, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 1, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 443, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and forty-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 149 are in intensive care, a new high.

The Health Ministry confirmed 897 new cases on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 42,184.

Of these new cases, 673 were identified via a PCR lab test, while the remaining 224 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

Tuesday, 214 more people were classified as recovered.

Costa Rica has 25,471 known active cases and 16,270 recoveries. The data indicate Costa Rica has 8.67 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 1, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 1, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, August 29. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on August 29 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on August 29 2020. Tico Times graph.

Costa Rica’s hospital capacity

Costa Rica can allocate up to 1,058 total intermediate-care beds and 287 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals across the country. Using this capacity impacts availability of other health services.

The 149 intensive-care patients reported Monday would correspond to 52% of the public-hospital capacity. (Note that some of these patients may be at private hospitals.)

To put the seven new deaths in context: Costa Rica recorded 23 deaths attributed to respiratory viruses in all of 2018, according to Health Ministry data.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Happy September! Here’s what’s open in Costa Rica this month
Costa Rica
20953 views
Costa Rica
20953 views

Happy September! Here’s what’s open in Costa Rica this month

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 1, 2020

President Carlos Alvarado and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) established the following schedule for Costa Rica’s September coronavirus measures. The…

Pic of the Day: Andrey Amador represents Costa Rica at Tour de France
Other Sports
14 views
Other Sports
14 views

Pic of the Day: Andrey Amador represents Costa Rica at Tour de France

The Tico Times - September 1, 2020

Andrey Amador is the lone Costa Rican cyclist at the 2020 Tour de France. The prestigious cycling event began August…

Tico Talk: 10 Costa Rican Spanish expressions for expats and tourists
Arts & Culture
14413 views
Arts & Culture
14413 views

Tico Talk: 10 Costa Rican Spanish expressions for expats and tourists

Christopher Howard - September 1, 2020

You can’t call yourself fluent in Costa Rican Spanish unless you understand its slang. Over the past months, we have…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus measures phases in September
Costa Rica

Happy September! Here’s what’s open in Costa Rica this month

 - Sep 01, 2020
Team Ineos rider Costa Rica's Andrey Amador rides during the 2nd stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 187 km between Nice and Nice, on August 30, 2020.
Other Sports

Pic of the Day: Andrey Amador represents Costa Rica at Tour de France

 - Sep 01, 2020
Oxcart Parade in Atenas, Costa Rica
Arts & Culture

Tico Talk: 10 Costa Rican Spanish expressions for expats and tourists

 - Sep 01, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 31, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 31

 - Aug 31, 2020
What you need to know before bringing your boat to Costa Rica.
Advertorial

What you need to know before bringing your boat to Costa Rica

 - Aug 31, 2020
Bryan Ruiz
Costa Rica

Bryan Ruiz scores in Alajuelense’s triumph in Costa Rican soccer

 - Aug 31, 2020
Tico Times Logo