Coronavirus forces postponement of several Costa Rican soccer matches

August 25, 2020
Saprissas celebrate with the champion's trophy of Clausura 2020 tournament after defeating Liga Deportiva Alajualense at Ricardo Saprissa stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, June 29, 2020.

Saprissas celebrate with the champion's trophy of Clausura 2020 tournament after defeating Liga Deportiva Alajualense at Ricardo Saprissa stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica, June 29, 2020. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Deportivo Saprissa suspended its match against San Carlos as part of Costa Rica’s Apertura 2020 Soccer Championship after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

The news forced testing and isolation for the reigning league champions. On Monday night, Saprissa reported an additional person had tested positive; the club has not identified those players.

“In line with the protocols of the Health Ministry and under the supervision of the Medical Commission of UNAFUT, the first team will remain in isolation until the authorities’s investigative process is finalized,” the club said in a statement.

“Saprissa will maintain its constant monitoring of the two positive cases and reiterates its commitment to abiding by the protocols and measures of health authorities.”

Saprissa is the second team forced to postpone a match in the tournament due to the coronavirus. C.S. Cartaginés rescheduled its first three contests after identifying at least three positive cases. Their first match in Apertura 2020 is now slated for September 2.

The second match day of the tournament, held over the weekend, had as a high point the return of Bryan Ruiz to Costa Rican football.

The captain of the Tico team — best-known for his performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil — entered the 55th minute of a home defeat for his Alajuelense against Guadalupe. Yosimar Pemberton scored the winning goal for Guadalupe in the 49th minute.

Despite going more than a year without regular playing time, Ruiz — formerly of Santos in Brazil — showed good form, but he lacked company in the attacking third.

