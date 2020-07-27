Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, July 27

Costa Rica announced 11 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 115, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and twenty-three people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a new high, with 56 in intensive care.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 15,841 cumulative known coronavirus cases, 612 more than Sunday.

Eighty-eight more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 11,902 known active cases and 3,824 recoveries. Health Minister Daniel Salas acknowledged Monday that due to the high number of active cases, some patients have not received timely notice as being recovered.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 2.25 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

As of Saturday, the most hospitalized coronavirus patients are at the CEACO coronavirus-specific hospital (83), Hospital México (68) and San Juan de Dios Hospital (66). Seventeen people with COVID-19 are at the Trauma Hospital, which was recently retrofitted with 48 beds for these patients.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph.

Costa Rica has also begun considering some patients as cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person who lives with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Much of Costa Rica is under an Orange Alert; click here for details regarding current business and driving restrictions.

Costa Rica has processed 79,544 tests as of Sunday.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.