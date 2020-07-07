Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Mexican president to talk trade with Trump as virus rages

July 7, 2020
The U.S.-Mexico border in Texas

The Rio Grande flows along the U.S.-Mexico border, as seen from a U.S. Air and Marine Operations helicopter patrol on November 6, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The air interdiction agents were searching for undocumented immigrants who had crossed illegally from Mexico (L), into the United States. (John Moore/Getty Images/AFP)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador heads to Washington on Wednesday to talk trade with Donald Trump, against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the US leader’s bid for re-election

It will be Lopez Obrador’s first foreign visit after 18 months on the job and will see him meet a president known for his anti-Mexico rhetoric.

It’s a practical decision to visit Trump, a man who described Mexicans as “rapists” and bringing “drugs” and “crime” during his successful 2016 election campaign and who has vowed to build a wall across the entirety of the southern US border to keep such people out.

Lopez Obrador, widely known by his initials AMLO, says the main reason for his visit will be to kick-start the new North American trade deal that came into force on July 1, as well as to thank Trump for supplying equipment to fight the coronavirus.

“It’s not surprising that AMLO’s first foreign travel as president is to the White House,” Michael Shifter, director of the Inter-American Dialogue think-tank, told AFP.

“His policy towards the US under Trump has been… to avoid any conflict.”

The Mexican president is banking on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) — known as T-MEC in Spanish — helping to drag his country’s economy out of the 8.8 percent contraction expected this year due to the pandemic, which has left more than 30,000 dead in Mexico.

‘Walking a tightrope’

But there’s more to this visit than just trade.

It comes just four months ahead of Trump’s bid for re-election, and some Latino Democratic legislators have called on the US president to cancel the visit, saying it “politicizes” the bilateral relations.

However, the visit is going ahead, and the White House press secretary’s office said the two presidents will meet “as part of their continued partnership on trade, health, and other issues central to regional prosperity and security.”

It added that the new deal, which was signed at Trump’s insistence as he wanted to ditch the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that he felt was unfair to his country, would “ensure North America continues strengthening its economic ties while working to combat the coronavirus pandemic.”

Lopez Obrador has dismissed any notion that his visit could help Trump, insisting that he wouldn’t be getting involved in “partisan politics” and this is a “work meeting.”

He added that “politics is like walking a tightrope, you have to take risks.”

Some 12 million people born in Mexico live in the US and another 26 million are second or third generation Mexicans.

“It’s an unnecessary visit that has a lot of risks and no advantage for Mexico,” former Mexican foreign minister Jorge Castaneda told AFP.

He believes the visit will add nothing to the trade deal but could give Trump an election boost.

‘Asymmetrical relationship’

Castaneda also felt crucial issues such as the US sending asylum seekers to Mexico while they waited for decisions on their case; the recent deportation of Mexicans that have lived in the US for years; or the cancelation of work visas under the pretext of measures to fight the pandemic would not be discussed.

He also believes other issues should be on the agenda, such as the socioeconomic damage of border travel restrictions due to the coronavirus on people living either side of the frontier, as well as the trafficking of drugs and arms.

“Right now Trump is entirely dedicated to his re-election, to the pandemic and the economy… it doesn’t seem very favorable,” Castaneda added.

For international relations expert Hernan Gomez, the meeting will merely help Trump “reinforce his narrative that he succeeded in his campaign promises” to end the NAFTA agreement, which he had called the worst deal ever signed.

Gomez believes there has been “very strong pressure from Trump to do things on his terms,” adding that, after all, it’s “a very asymmetrical relationship.”

Related posts:

  1. At Mexico-US border, pope decries migrant ‘tragedy’
  2. United States will send some Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala, DHS says
  3. Mexico to contact US candidates to rebut ‘disinformation’
  4. Bernie Sanders’ CAFTA reversal pledge worries Costa Rica businesses

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing
Costa Rica
21204 views
Costa Rica
21204 views

Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2020

Costa Rica has averaged 251 new coronavirus cases daily over the last 10 days, by far its largest increase during…

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020
Costa Rica
21203 views
Costa Rica
21203 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 245 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 5,486 cumulative known cases, the Health…

United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport
Costa Rica
1219 views
Costa Rica
1219 views

United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport

The Tico Times - July 7, 2020

The United States Embassy has coordinated with United Airlines and Spirit Airlines to offer repatriation flights from Costa Rica throughout…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 6, 2020. Click for full size.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing

 - Jul 07, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020

 - Jul 07, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport

 - Jul 07, 2020
El Clasico Nacional: Saprissa vs. Alajuelense
Costa Rica

Rising star Manfred Ugalde sold to City Football Group, reports say

 - Jul 07, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 6, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 6, 2020

 - Jul 06, 2020
Traffic checks during the COVID-19 pandemic
Costa Rica

News briefs: Police continue shutting down events, enforcing vehicular restrictions

 - Jul 06, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing
Costa Rica
21204 views
0 21204

Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020
Costa Rica
21203 views
0 21203

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2020
3
United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport
Costa Rica
1219 views
0 1219

United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport

The Tico Times - July 7, 2020
4
Rising star Manfred Ugalde sold to City Football Group, reports say
Costa Rica
393 views
0 393

Rising star Manfred Ugalde sold to City Football Group, reports say

The Tico Times - July 7, 2020
5
Mexican president to talk trade with Trump as virus rages
Latin America
8 views
0 8

Mexican president to talk trade with Trump as virus rages

Jean ARCE / AFP - July 7, 2020