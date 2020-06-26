Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 26, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 152 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 2,836 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon.

Fiffy-three more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 1,544 active cases and 1,280 recoveries.

Twelve people have died in Costa Rica after contracting the coronavirus. Thirty-six people are hospitalized with COVID-19, seven more than Thursday. Six people remain in intensive care.

“The increase in cases can manifest itself in an increase in hospitalizations some weeks later,” Salas said Thursday. “Generally, we’re doing well.”

Costa Rica received a delivery of 21 more ventilators this week, the Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS) announced Thursday, which in turn increases the country’s intensive-care capacity for coronavirus patients.

Costa Rica advances to Phase 3

Most of Costa Rica will advance to its “Phase 3” of reopening starting Saturday, the National Emergency Commission and the Health Ministry announced.

In most of the country:

All commercial businesses will be allowed to remain open on the weekend.

Beaches will have extended hours, including on the weekend (5-9:30 a.m.).

Religious ceremonies can be held.

Costa Rica rolled back its orange alert in La Fortuna center and in Bijagua de Upala, allowing for more business activity in those tourist-focused towns.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

During its Friday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases. It is targeting testing in Pavas, which remains under an orange alert.

