DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Orthognathic surgery in Costa Rica

April 17, 2020
Costa Rica’s large community of highly qualified dental professionals includes some of the best maxillofacial surgery professionals in the world.

Costa Rica’s large community of highly qualified dental professionals includes some of the best maxillofacial surgery professionals in the world. (Via Goodness Dental.)

Corrective jaw surgery — also known as orthognathic surgery — is a major form of facial surgery that is used to correct major bone and dental problems, such as the misalignment of jaws and teeth. It is performed by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and Costa Rica’s large community of highly qualified dental professionals includes some of the best maxillofacial surgery professionals in the world.

If you’re considering orthognathic surgery, chances are you already know a lot about what to expect. You probably have a jaw condition that can’t be solved by orthodontics alone. The surgery may be needed to correct your bite fit, or correct problems with chewing, or even a facial imbalance including underbites, overbites and crossbites.

Your orthognathic surgery will take place in a hospital involving a stay of several days and will be performed using general anesthesia. But what can you expect when your surgery is complete and you’ve started your recovery?

Your Costa Rica dental professional will prescribe medications to help reduce inflammation, pain and prevent infection. You may also be prescribed decongestants to help with breathing through your nose. Cough syrup may also be indicated to help with swallowing.

You’ll be directed to keep your head elevated above the level of your chest and to apply ice packs for 20-30 minutes of each hour period.  You’ll likely follow a clear liquid diet at first and you’ll want to avoid sugary beverages that could dehydrate you.

Swelling is certain after your surgery, and you may also have bruising and even some minor bleeding inside of your mouth where incisions were made. You’ll be told to avoid overexertion the first week following your surgery, but by the second week, when the swelling, numbness and bruising start to diminish you can begin to slowly resume some activities.

More than likely you’ll be prescribed physical therapy to begin to restore your ability to move your jaw and open your mouth normally. But progress will be slow so exercising patience is an important factor in your recovery success.

Orthognathic surgery is a major medical procedure and choosing to have your surgery and Costa Rica’s community of highly qualified professionals can provide you with significant savings with the peace of mind that you’ll get the level of care you need.

Patrick Goodness of Goodness Dental— Patrick Goodness, CEO, Goodness Dental

CostaRicaDentalGuide.com reports that Goodness Dental has the top-ranked maxillofacial surgeon in Costa Rica. Patients interested in learning more about maxillofacial and orthognathic surgery in Costa Rica can reach the patient coordinators at Goodness Dental shown below:

  • Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036
  • Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196
  • Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835
  • Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental. Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic and is ranked as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and GCR.org. 

Related posts:

  1. Chew on this: How dental care in Costa Rica can improve your life
  2. The cost of dental procrastination
  3. Costa Rica dental bridges: Three types of bridges
  4. What makes Costa Rica the best dental tourism destination

You may be interested

Costa Rica pioneering three plasma-based strategies to treat COVID-19
News
496 views
News
496 views

Costa Rica pioneering three plasma-based strategies to treat COVID-19

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 17, 2020

The Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) is preparing to pioneer three strategies that could be…

Costa Rica registers first-ever decrease in active coronavirus cases
Costa Rica
13282 views
Costa Rica
13282 views

Costa Rica registers first-ever decrease in active coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 17, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed just seven new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 649 known cases, the Health…

Nicaraguan organizations criticize Ortega’s lack of strategy for coronavirus
Central America
277 views
Central America
277 views

Nicaraguan organizations criticize Ortega’s lack of strategy for coronavirus

AFP and The Tico Times - April 17, 2020

Nicaraguan humanitarian organizations criticized President Daniel Ortega on Thursday for failing to present an action plan to contain the spread…

LATEST NEWS

The Clodomiro Picado Institute produces snake anti-venoms
News

Costa Rica pioneering three plasma-based strategies to treat COVID-19

 - Apr 17, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers first-ever decrease in active coronavirus cases

 - Apr 17, 2020
A mural showing Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo
Central America

Nicaraguan organizations criticize Ortega’s lack of strategy for coronavirus

 - Apr 17, 2020
The pulpería has filled an important role during the coronavirus crisis.
Costa Rica

The coronavirus crisis and the resurgence of the pulpería

 - Apr 17, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica adds 16 more known coronavirus cases, seven recoveries

 - Apr 16, 2020
Costa Rica is a top dental tourism destination
Dental Tourism

What makes Costa Rica the best dental tourism destination

 - Apr 16, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!