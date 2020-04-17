Orthognathic surgery in Costa Rica

Corrective jaw surgery — also known as orthognathic surgery — is a major form of facial surgery that is used to correct major bone and dental problems, such as the misalignment of jaws and teeth. It is performed by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and Costa Rica’s large community of highly qualified dental professionals includes some of the best maxillofacial surgery professionals in the world.

If you’re considering orthognathic surgery, chances are you already know a lot about what to expect. You probably have a jaw condition that can’t be solved by orthodontics alone. The surgery may be needed to correct your bite fit, or correct problems with chewing, or even a facial imbalance including underbites, overbites and crossbites.

Your orthognathic surgery will take place in a hospital involving a stay of several days and will be performed using general anesthesia. But what can you expect when your surgery is complete and you’ve started your recovery?

Your Costa Rica dental professional will prescribe medications to help reduce inflammation, pain and prevent infection. You may also be prescribed decongestants to help with breathing through your nose. Cough syrup may also be indicated to help with swallowing.

You’ll be directed to keep your head elevated above the level of your chest and to apply ice packs for 20-30 minutes of each hour period. You’ll likely follow a clear liquid diet at first and you’ll want to avoid sugary beverages that could dehydrate you.

Swelling is certain after your surgery, and you may also have bruising and even some minor bleeding inside of your mouth where incisions were made. You’ll be told to avoid overexertion the first week following your surgery, but by the second week, when the swelling, numbness and bruising start to diminish you can begin to slowly resume some activities.

More than likely you’ll be prescribed physical therapy to begin to restore your ability to move your jaw and open your mouth normally. But progress will be slow so exercising patience is an important factor in your recovery success.

Orthognathic surgery is a major medical procedure and choosing to have your surgery and Costa Rica’s community of highly qualified professionals can provide you with significant savings with the peace of mind that you’ll get the level of care you need.

— Patrick Goodness, CEO, Goodness Dental

CostaRicaDentalGuide.com reports that Goodness Dental has the top-ranked maxillofacial surgeon in Costa Rica. Patients interested in learning more about maxillofacial and orthognathic surgery in Costa Rica can reach the patient coordinators at Goodness Dental shown below:

Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036

Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196

Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835

Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental. Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic and is ranked as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and GCR.org.