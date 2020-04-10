  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Virtual Semana Santa: The superstitions that mark Easter Week

April 10, 2020
2015 Semana Santa service

A church service during Semana Santa in 2015. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Semana Santa , or Easter Holy Week, is one of the most important events for Costa Rican Catholics, and many centuries of old traditions and beliefs are involved.

To prevent curses, people traditionally stopped all kinds of activities from Holy Wednesday through Good Friday. Women cooked everything for the sacred days in advance and reheated meals, while men collected extra wood for the stoves.

Families would get together and spend days praying, attending special Masses and rituals, and taking part in the obligatory meditation on Jesus’ Passion Friday at 3 p.m., the time when Christ died. Some Catholics still maintain the traditions, though instead of spending the days praying, Ticos watch or rewatch Easter week specials such as “Jesus of Nazareth” or “The 10 Commandments.”

People also had superstitions, the most famous being “Never go swimming on Good Friday because you could turn into a fish.” Or if on that day you climbed a tree, you would run the risk of growing a tail.

Fortune hunters will love this one: They say that at midnight on Good Friday, the higuerón (giant fig) tree blossoms. There will be a cloud over it, where the devil waits for victims. Legend has it that the person who can get the flower without being caught by Satan will win the lottery and be rich forever.

Another superstition is that single men don’t like to carry the Saint John icon on their shoulders during the procession of the holy burial, because they believe they will never get married.

In rural towns in the northwestern Guanacaste province and elsewhere, a cloth effigy of Judas is burned at midnight. Afterward, mischievous people collect anything they find in front of houses (oxcarts, shoes, garden tools, etc.) and put them all in the town soccer field. In some towns, people must pay the church to recover their belongings, and the church donates the money to the poor or uses it for restoration work.

Few Ticos who lived through it will forget the tremendous earthquake the night of April 2, 1983, remembered as El Terremoto del Sábado Santo (Holy Saturday Earthquake). Many took it as a sign from heaven; some communities were holding Mass or burning Judas when the 7.1-magnitude quake shook the country. Since then, people are a little nervous on Holy Saturday.

This story was first published in 2009. 

Virtual Semana Santa procession

This year, processions and church services throughout Costa Rica have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of the in-person events, we hope you enjoy this Tico Times video of the 2017 procession through the streets of San José:

Related posts:

  1. Processions, Superstition Mark Easter Week
  2. Fewer cantons to enforce dry law during Easter holidays
  3. Romans will crucify Jesus in annual Good Friday parades throughout Costa Rica
  4. PHOTOS: A Holy Week children’s procession in Heredia

You may be interested

Costa Rica adds 19 new cases of COVID-19; 12 more people recovered
Costa Rica
10916 views
Costa Rica
10916 views

Costa Rica adds 19 new cases of COVID-19; 12 more people recovered

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 10, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 558 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon. The figure marks…

News briefs: Costa Rica introduces financial support platform
Costa Rica
2984 views
Costa Rica
2984 views

News briefs: Costa Rica introduces financial support platform

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 10, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

U.S. Embassy offering April 17 repatriation flight from Costa Rica
Costa Rica
304 views
Costa Rica
304 views

U.S. Embassy offering April 17 repatriation flight from Costa Rica

The Tico Times - April 9, 2020

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with United Airlines to offer a repatriation flight from Juan Santamaria…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica adds 19 new cases of COVID-19; 12 more people recovered

 - Apr 10, 2020
Plan Proteger Costa Rica
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica introduces financial support platform

 - Apr 10, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. Embassy offering April 17 repatriation flight from Costa Rica

 - Apr 09, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers largest day-to-day increase in known COVID-19 cases

 - Apr 09, 2020
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Costa Rica plans to invest $880 million to face coronavirus impact

 - Apr 09, 2020
Search Results Web result with site links Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research researchers in a lab
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica receives donation of hydroxychloroquine

 - Apr 09, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!