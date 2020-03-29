Costa Rica surpasses 300 known cases of coronavirus

Costa Rica has confirmed 314 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

The figure marks a 19-person increase over the same time Saturday.

In addition, 13 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — six of them in intensive care. Of the six, only one is an elderly adult, according to health authorities.

After confirming its first case of COVID-19 on March 6, it took 14 days for Costa Rica to reach 100 cases. Costa Rica surpassed 200 known cases just five days later, on March 25, and passed 300 cases four days after that.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and three people have recovered.

The 314 cases are located in 51 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

Román Macaya, the president of the Costa Rican Social Security System, said the Comptroller General authorized on Saturday a purchase of additional medical equipment, including x-ray machines, for use by the public health system.

“The country is making a large effort with the goal of improving our diagnostic capacity, and especially expand to the coastal areas,” said Rodrigo Marín, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.