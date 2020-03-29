  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
Costa Rica surpasses 300 known cases of coronavirus

March 29, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

This handout illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

Costa Rica has confirmed 314 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

The figure marks a 19-person increase over the same time Saturday.

In addition, 13 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — six of them in intensive care. Of the six, only one is an elderly adult, according to health authorities.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
A graph showing coronavirus cases in Costa Rica through March 29, 2020. Tico Times graph.

After confirming its first case of COVID-19 on March 6, it took 14 days for Costa Rica to reach 100 cases. Costa Rica surpassed 200 known cases just five days later, on March 25, and passed 300 cases four days after that.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and three people have recovered.

The 314 cases are located in 51 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

Román Macaya, the president of the Costa Rican Social Security System, said the Comptroller General authorized on Saturday a purchase of additional medical equipment, including x-ray machines, for use by the public health system.

“The country is making a large effort with the goal of improving our diagnostic capacity, and especially expand to the coastal areas,” said Rodrigo Marín, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

280320_costa rica covid 19 coronavirus cases ministerio de salud
Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica. Via the Health Ministry.

