There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island

March 19, 2020
USA Today thinks Costa Rica is an island

A USA Today story calls Costa Rica a Caribbean island. (Screenshot.)

The whole world is closing its borders and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic … but Costa Rica still isn’t an island.

On Tuesday morning, USA Today published a story detailing which countries are limiting travel to slow the spread of COVID-19.

See if you can spot the mistakes:

Let me ask you, dear reader: Is Costa Rica in the Caribbean? Is Costa Rica an island?

Sure enough, it’s 2020 and people still think Costa Rica and Puerto Rico are the same place. Spoiler: They’re not.

Costa Rica is not an island
Costa Rica is not Puerto Rico. Google Maps screenshot.

Congratulations, USA Today, on joining the “Costa Rica is an island” club with the Rose Parade and Fox and Friends. Who will join next?

