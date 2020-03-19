There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island
The whole world is closing its borders and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic … but Costa Rica still isn’t an island.
On Tuesday morning, USA Today published a story detailing which countries are limiting travel to slow the spread of COVID-19.
See if you can spot the mistakes:
Let me ask you, dear reader: Is Costa Rica in the Caribbean? Is Costa Rica an island?
Sure enough, it’s 2020 and people still think Costa Rica and Puerto Rico are the same place. Spoiler: They’re not.
Congratulations, USA Today, on joining the “Costa Rica is an island” club with the Rose Parade and Fox and Friends. Who will join next?
You may be interested
Costa Rica records first death due to coronavirusAlejandro Zúñiga - March 18, 2020
An 87-year-old man became the first person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Wednesday afternoon.…
Costa Rica registers largest day-over-day increase in known coronavirus casesAlejandro Zúñiga - March 18, 2020
Costa Rica registered its largest day-over-day increase in known coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday. The country has confirmed…
Airlines start alerting travelers with flights to Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - March 18, 2020
Airlines have begun warning travelers with flights to or from Costa Rica to review and, if necessary, adjust their itineraries.…