There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island

The whole world is closing its borders and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic … but Costa Rica still isn’t an island.

On Tuesday morning, USA Today published a story detailing which countries are limiting travel to slow the spread of COVID-19.

See if you can spot the mistakes:

Let me ask you, dear reader: Is Costa Rica in the Caribbean? Is Costa Rica an island?

Sure enough, it’s 2020 and people still think Costa Rica and Puerto Rico are the same place. Spoiler: They’re not.

Congratulations, USA Today, on joining the “Costa Rica is an island” club with the Rose Parade and Fox and Friends. Who will join next?