A German woman who lived in Costa Rica was found dead with stab wounds inside a farmhouse in the canton of Santa Cruz, and the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) has opened a homicide investigation, authorities confirmed over the weekend.

The OIJ identified the victim by the surname Richter and said she was 63 years old and a resident. According to the agency, an employee of the woman discovered her body in the kitchen area of a farm in the district of Veintisiete de Abril, west of the city of Santa Cruz. Investigators were alerted and attended the scene after 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27.

A preliminary examination at the property pointed to a violent attack, the OIJ said. They reported that the woman had three stab wounds to the chest and a wound to the neck. Initial accounts cited by investigators also referred to a blow to the head, though the full findings will depend on the judicial autopsy. After completing the on-site procedures, OIJ agents removed the body and transferred it to the morgue for forensic analysis.

As of the latest information released by authorities, no arrests had been announced and no motive had been established. The OIJ said its agents are working to determine what happened and to identify those responsible. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances of the killing, consistent with standard practice during an active investigation.

The case has drawn attention in Guanacaste, one of the main destinations for both foreign residents and visitors. The area of Santa Cruz stretches from inland farming communities to the beach towns of the Nicoya Peninsula, an area that is home to a substantial population of expatriates and retirees and that depends heavily on tourism. Veintisiete de Abril, where the farm is located, sits along the route connecting Santa Cruz with the coast.

Germany’s foreign community is among the larger European groups settled along Costa Rica’s Pacific northwest, where many residents own rural properties and small farms. Authorities have not indicated whether the victim lived alone on the property or how long she had resided in the area.

The OIJ has asked that information about the case be channeled through its official lines, and it has not confirmed any of the various accounts circulating on social media. The agency typically declines to discuss specific lines of inquiry while a homicide investigation is ongoing, and it had not scheduled a public update as of this report.

The Tico Times will continue to follow the investigation and will update this story as the OIJ releases verified information.