No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica Monitors Caribbean Tropical Wave with 70% Storm Chance

Costa Rica Monitors Caribbean Tropical Wave with 70% Storm Chance

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Tropical Storm Melissa

Those who live along the Caribbean coast know all too well how quickly weather can turn in October. Right now, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) tracks a tropical wave in the central Caribbean Sea that holds a 70 percent shot at becoming a tropical storm by week’s end. If it does, it earns the name Melissa.

The wave, labeled Onda Tropical #40 by the IMN, sits about 1,000 kilometers east of our shores. It moves west at a slow pace, around 15 to 20 kilometers per hour, and carries showers and gusty winds that already hit the Leeward Islands. Forecasters at the IMN and the U.S. National Hurricane Center agree: conditions look right for growth, with warm waters and low wind shear in play. There’s a 40 percent chance it forms a depression in the next two days, jumping to 70 percent over seven.

For us here, the concern centers on rain. If the system strengthens and drifts closer, it could dump heavy downpours on the Limón area and the northern zones, raising flood risks in rivers like the Sixaola or Pacuare. Past systems in similar spots have brought days of steady rain, saturating soils and prompting slides in hilly areas. The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) hasn’t issued alerts yet, but they stand ready, reviewing response plans after recent wet spells.

Models split on the path. Some push it north toward Cuba or the Gulf of Mexico by next week, sparing us the worst. Others keep it lingering in the western Caribbean, which might mean more moisture funneled our way through the Zona de Convergencia Intertropical. Either way, expect increased cloud cover and scattered showers midweek, even if it stays disorganized.

Residents in flood-prone spots should prep now. Clear drains, secure loose items, and stock essentials like flashlights and water. Farmers in the Caribbean lowlands might see impacts on crops if rains intensify. The IMN urges checking their site for hourly updates, as things can shift fast this time of year.

This fits the late-season pattern, with the Atlantic hurricane window open until November. While no immediate threat looms, staying informed keeps everyone safe. We’ll update as the wave evolves.

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Makes Forbes’ Best Places to Visit in 2026

Forbes has spotlighted Guanacaste as one of the top six spots for travelers in 2026. The list also includes Nikko in Japan, Kona in...
Read more

Trump Says He Will End US Aid to Colombia as Tensions Spike

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday accused his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, of tolerating drug production and announced he would end “large-scale payments...
Read more

El Salvador Rolls Out Bitcoin Bonds Amid Crypto Surge

El Salvador has pushed forward with its bold experiment in cryptocurrency, launching Bitcoin-backed bonds that tie the nation's finances directly to the volatile world...
Read more

Costa Rica Defeats Nicaragua 4-1 in World Cup Push

Costa Rica delivered a strong performance last night, defeating Nicaragua 4-1 in their Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium. The result marks...
Read more

Bolivia Elects Center-Right Leader Amid Crisis

Bolivians on Sunday elected a pro-business center-right senator as their new president, ending two decades of socialist rule that have left the South American...
Read more

Costa Rica Targets June 2026 for New High-Security Prison

Costa Rica faces a sharp increase in homicides tied to drug trafficking, putting heavy strain on its prisons. In response, the government has moved...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support