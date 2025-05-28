Costa Rican authorities intercepted a fishing boat carrying 950 kilograms of cocaine off the country’s South Pacific coast near Golfito, the Ministry of Public Security announced. The National Coast Guard Service detained three Costa Rican nationals aboard the boat in a patrol targeting illegal fishing, drug trafficking, and marine resource protection.

The operation, conducted with support from the Drug Control Police (PCD) and the Coast Guard’s Special Operations Group, began when officers spotted the boat moving north from southern waters. Upon boarding, they found empty coolers, which raised suspicions, and 37 sacks containing 950 packages of cocaine. The PCD later confirmed the drugs’ weight and composition. The seizure, valued at millions on the street, marks yet another hit to trafficking networks using Costa Rica as a transit hub for cocaine headed to North America and Europe.

The detainees, identified as Mora Jiménez, 47, Pérez Rivera, 21, and Monge Tijerino, 23, all have prior run-ins with the law. Mora Jiménez has a record for drug trafficking, aggravated robbery, disobedience, and violating protective measures. Pérez Rivera has a report for drug possession and use, while Monge Tijerino faces charges for receiving drugs and multiple reports for possession and use. All three were handed over to judicial authorities for processing.

Public Security Minister Mario Zamora didn’t mince words when addressing the arrests. He pointed to the suspects’ criminal histories as evidence of flaws in Costa Rica’s penal system, which often allows repeat offenders to walk free. “This case shows how our laws fail to keep drug traffickers behind bars,” Zamora said, calling for tougher penalties to deter recidivism.

He also noted that international partners, like the United States, provided intelligence support for the operation, and collaboration with countries like Panama is growing due to their stricter sentencing laws. “Our international aid hasn’t just continued—it’s doubled,” he added.

Costa Rica’s location makes it a hotspot for drug smuggling, with traffickers exploiting its Pacific coast to move cocaine from South America. In 2024 alone, authorities seized over seven tons of cocaine before this latest operation, according to the Ministry of Public Security. The Golfito interception underscores the SNG’s role in disrupting these routes, often with backing from U.S. and regional partners.

Unlike a separate recent case that made headlines for involving capybaras, this operation focused solely on narcotics. No animals or other contraband were found on the vessel, keeping the spotlight on the cocaine haul and the crew’s arrest. The operation comes amid growing calls for legal reform in Costa Rica. Zamora’s comments echo public frustration with a system that struggles to prosecute drug traffickers effectively. As our country deals with its role in the global drug trade, operations like this shows both the progress and the challenges ahead.

For now, the seized cocaine is off the streets, and three suspects are in custody. But with trafficking networks adapting fast here, the Coast Guard’s work is far from over.