Costa Rica’s Cocos Island Leads the Fight Against Illegal Fishing

The Pew Charitable Trusts recently published an article highlighting the international reach of Costa Rica’s Cocos Marine Conservation Area Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance Center (MCCA). This center, which protects the UNESCO World Heritage Site, is at the forefront of combating illegal fishing in one of the world’s most vital marine protected areas.

Using advanced satellite tracking technology, such as Global Fishing Watch, authorities can monitor illegal fishing vessel activities in real-time around Cocos Island, an ecosystem critical to the biodiversity of the Pacific Ocean. This advanced monitoring is especially valuable in the eastern tropical Pacific, a region that hosts whales, tuna, sharks, rays, sea turtles, and hundreds of other marine species that either live or migrate through these waters.

“The science is clear: Marine protected areas (MPAs) are essential to helping our ocean recover from human-inflicted damage and thrive far into the future. But for MPAs to work, marine managers need data that helps them monitor these areas to understand what is happening across vast, remote ocean spaces,” the article emphasized.

The Pew Charitable Trusts commended the impact of satellite technology on managing and conserving Cocos Island National Park. By tracking illegal fishing activities and enabling swift, preventive action, this technology strengthens conservation efforts and boosts international collaboration to protect global biodiversity.

“Marine Manager not only helps measure and monitor the impacts of human activities and fishing pressures in and around MPAs but also improves marine managers’ understanding of threats to biodiversity,” the article noted.

Approximately 30% of migratory marine species depend on protected areas like Cocos Island for their survival. The MCCA uses a satellite platform and radars to monitor vessels that transit through Cocos Island’s protected waters.

“This tool allows me to identify and track vessels that operate illegally or suspiciously and transit through our waters, facilitating quick and effective decision-making for the protection of the marine resources of Costa Rica, CMAR, and the world,” said Jean Carlo Alvarado, manager of Costa Rica’s Cocos Marine Conservation Area Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance Center.

Alvarado further highlighted that the Marine Manager platform has been invaluable in analyzing trends and developing long-term conservation strategies.

With these advanced tools, Costa Rica is setting an example of transparency and accountability in marine conservation, helping governments and organizations worldwide protect one of the planet’s richest ecosystems.