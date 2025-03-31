No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica Hotel Cancellations Surge Following Miller Gardner’s Death

Costa Rica Hotel Cancellations Surge Following Miller Gardner’s Death

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Cheap Hotels

The tragic death of Miller Gardner at a local resort has led to an unprecedented surge in hotel cancellations throughout the Manuel Antonio region. Miller, the son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner, was found dead on Saturday after his family reported that they all became seriously ill on the evening of Thursday, March 20, at Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort.

Lamia Funti, owner of Casa Lamia Restaurant & Lodge, confirmed that cancellations began as soon as Monday—the day after Miller’s parents, Brett and Jessica Gardner, publicly announced the tragedy. “Everyone is very affected; everyone knows about the situation. Right now, I’ve had 12 cancellations, which is huge. Normally, we hardly have any cancellations,” Funti said during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Local hoteliers have expressed growing concern that the ongoing uncertainty could lead to lasting damage to the tourism industry, especially with the off-season approaching. The Costa Rica Chamber of Tourism has urged the public to remain calm, stating, “We express our deepest condolences to the family of the young man who passed away. It is prudent to await the official results of the investigation.” Shirley Calvo, the Chamber’s executive director, emphasized that more details will likely emerge as the investigation continues.

Flora Ayub, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels, also extended her condolences and highlighted that definitive conclusions cannot be drawn until autopsy results and further details from local authorities are released. “Authorities and resort management have indicated that additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses,” Ayub added, underscoring the industry’s commitment to reviewing and reinforcing safety protocols.

The incident has already stirred significant concern among tourism operators, who warn that similar events in the past have had prolonged effects on travel confidence. While current reports focus on immediate cancellations, experts suggest that the long-term impact on Costa Rica’s reputation as a safe and high-quality destination will depend on how quickly and transparently the investigation unfolds.

Popular Articles

Saving Costa Rica’s Howler Monkeys With Bridges in Nosara

Costa Rica is known and loved for its one-of-a-kind nature and wildlife. However, rapid urbanization and a lack of conservation awareness threaten its iconic...
Read more

Trump Officials Tour Salvadoran Prison Housing Deported Venezuelans

US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, visited the maximum-security prison in El Salvador on Wednesday where more than 200 Venezuelans deported by Donald...
Read more

Miami Open 2025: Djokovic, Fritz Advance to Semis in Thrilling Quarter-Final Showdowns

Tennis fans were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions at the 2025 Miami Open, as the quarter-finals delivered high-stakes drama and jaw-dropping performances at...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support