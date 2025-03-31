Costa Rica Hotel Cancellations Surge Following Miller Gardner’s Death

The tragic death of Miller Gardner at a local resort has led to an unprecedented surge in hotel cancellations throughout the Manuel Antonio region. Miller, the son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner, was found dead on Saturday after his family reported that they all became seriously ill on the evening of Thursday, March 20, at Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort.

Lamia Funti, owner of Casa Lamia Restaurant & Lodge, confirmed that cancellations began as soon as Monday—the day after Miller’s parents, Brett and Jessica Gardner, publicly announced the tragedy. “Everyone is very affected; everyone knows about the situation. Right now, I’ve had 12 cancellations, which is huge. Normally, we hardly have any cancellations,” Funti said during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Local hoteliers have expressed growing concern that the ongoing uncertainty could lead to lasting damage to the tourism industry, especially with the off-season approaching. The Costa Rica Chamber of Tourism has urged the public to remain calm, stating, “We express our deepest condolences to the family of the young man who passed away. It is prudent to await the official results of the investigation.” Shirley Calvo, the Chamber’s executive director, emphasized that more details will likely emerge as the investigation continues.

Flora Ayub, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels, also extended her condolences and highlighted that definitive conclusions cannot be drawn until autopsy results and further details from local authorities are released. “Authorities and resort management have indicated that additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses,” Ayub added, underscoring the industry’s commitment to reviewing and reinforcing safety protocols.

The incident has already stirred significant concern among tourism operators, who warn that similar events in the past have had prolonged effects on travel confidence. While current reports focus on immediate cancellations, experts suggest that the long-term impact on Costa Rica’s reputation as a safe and high-quality destination will depend on how quickly and transparently the investigation unfolds.