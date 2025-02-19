No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica Enhances Fiscal Transparency and Exits EU Blacklist

Costa Rica Enhances Fiscal Transparency and Exits EU Blacklist

Tico Times
By Tico Times
The Flag of European Union

The European Union confirmed that Costa Rica has been removed from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. The EU established this list in December 2017 as part of its broader strategy to promote good governance and fiscal transparency worldwide.The EU list is divided into two sub-lists—List I and List II.

Initially, Costa Rica was placed on List I; however, following a significant legal reform approved by the Legislative Assembly, the country moved to List II. Under List II, Costa Rica was required to implement specific adjustments in its policies for exchanging tax information.

The reform process began in the second quarter of 2022 with a comprehensive overhaul of Article 106 of the Code of Tax Rules and Procedures. This reform not only shifted Costa Rica to List II but also strengthened the powers of the Tax Administration. The administration is now empowered to supervise, monitor, and verify the compliance of reporting entities under the Common Reporting Standard. It can perform annual evaluations based on objective criteria and risk plans, diagnose risks in internal control procedures, mandate the implementation of recommendations within set deadlines, and impose sanctions for non-compliance.

By addressing the deficiencies in its automatic tax information exchange systems, Costa Rica has met its commitments. “Two jurisdictions, Costa Rica and Curaçao, fulfilled their commitments by addressing the deficiencies in their automatic exchange of tax information systems and will be removed from the state of play document,” stated the EU in its announcement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also ratified this development, emphasizing that the reform ensures compliance with international standards for fiscal transparency and good governance. “This achievement reaffirms Costa Rica’s commitment to transparency and global collaboration in fiscal matters,” noted Foreign Minister Arnoldo André.

This milestone is significant not only for Costa Rica’s international reputation but also for its economic prospects. Enhanced fiscal transparency is likely to boost investor confidence, improve access to international financial markets, and reinforce Costa Rica’s standing as a responsible member of the global community.

Overall, this reform and the subsequent removal from the EU list mark a critical step forward in Costa Rica’s ongoing efforts to modernize its tax administration and strengthen its fiscal governance. The successful implementation of these changes serves as a model for other jurisdictions seeking to improve their tax transparency and regulatory frameworks.

Popular Articles

US and China Battle for Latin American Trade Influence

Latin America has become a battleground between the United States and China. Countries in the region are being forced to choose sides under pressure...
Read more

When Helping A Friend Sell His Car In Costa Rica Goes Wrong

An old friend was about to leave Costa Rica for good. He sold his house, his other property, all of his possessions except his...
Read more

Howler Monkeys in Costa Rica Face Electrocution Risks

Howler monkeys, native to Costa Rica, are increasingly threatened by human activity. Traditionally known for swinging from branch to branch using their tails, these...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support