Panama Rebuffs Trump’s Threats to Reclaim Canal Control

The President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, rejected the threats made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about retaking control of the Panama Canal. “The canal is not under direct or indirect control of China, the European Community, the United States, or any other power. As a Panamanian, I strongly reject any statement that distorts this reality,” stated Mulino in a video on his X account without explicitly mentioning Trump.

The reaction comes after Trump made the threat on Saturday on his Truth Social platform. “Our Navy and commerce have been threatened in a very unfair and reckless way. The rates that Panama charges are ridiculous.” “This complete scam against our country will cease immediately,” Trump stated.

The president-elect also denounced China’s growing influence over the canal, a concerning situation since American businesses depend on the canal to transport goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. “It was exclusively for Panama to manage, not China or anyone else,” Trump said. “We would never and will never let it fall into the wrong hands!”

If Panama cannot guarantee a “safe, efficient, and reliable operation” of the canal, “then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us in its entirety and without any doubt,” added the Republican.

The Panamanian president responded by demanding “respect” for his country and reiterated that “every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent zones belongs to Panama and will continue to be so.” “Our country’s sovereignty and independence are not negotiable,” he added.

Despite Trump’s statements, Mulino said he hopes to have “a good and respectful relationship” with the future U.S. government, with which he hopes to continue addressing issues such as illegal migration and drug trafficking. The Panama Canal, which was completed by the United States in 1914, was returned to the Central American country under the 1977 agreement signed by Democratic President Jimmy Carter.

Panama resumed complete control of the commercial passage on December 31, 1999. Former Panamanian President Martín Torrijos (2004-2009) considered in an Instagram message that “any attempt” to take away Panama’s management of the canal is “an offense.”