Gisele Bündchen spotted with Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, as reported by The Daily Mail. The couple was seen holding hands and walking along the beach in a series of images, seemingly unbothered by the presence of paparazzi. Bündchen, 43, and Valente, 35, a jiu-jitsu instructor, have been frequently visiting Costa Rica, particularly the town of Santa Teresa in the Puntarenas canton of Cóbano.

Their recent trip included spending Thanksgiving there with Bündchen’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. The family reportedly flew from Miami on November 23rd and returned on December 1st. During this time, Bündchen’s ex-husband, Tom Brady, was occupied with his role as a football analyst for Fox.

Bündchen’s affection for Costa Rica dates back to her marriage with Brady. The ex-couple used to visit Santa Teresa after football seasons, eventually purchasing a house there and even organizing a wedding ceremony on its idyllic beaches. This connection has continued post-divorce, with Bündchen maintaining her love for the area.

The supermodel and Valente have been spotted together in Costa Rica multiple times, including in June 2023 and late 2022. Their relationship has been the subject of media attention, with some reports suggesting a deepening bond between them. However, as of December 2024, there have been no official confirmations regarding significant life changes for Bündchen, such as pregnancy or permanent relocation to Costa Rica.

Bündchen has openly expressed her love for Costa Rica, describing Santa Teresa as her “home away from home”. She appreciates the ‘Pura Vida’ lifestyle and has mentioned her desire to potentially raise her children there, valuing the simplicity and normalcy it could offer them, reminiscent of her own upbringing.

The supermodel continues to balance her time between her professional commitments and personal life, with Costa Rica remaining a special place for her and her family. Her ongoing visits to the country highlight her deep connection to its culture and lifestyle.