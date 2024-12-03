Cyberattacks on Costa Rican Institutions Raise Concerns

Costa Rica’s public and private sectors have come under siege from a wave of cyberattacks, with authorities scrambling to address the threats. The most recent victim is the General Directorate of Migration (DGME), whose website has been disabled for 72 hours following a targeted attack.

Despite the disruption, the DGME reassured the public that critical operations, such as airport and border post processes, remain unaffected. Regular services, including passport issuance and Migratory Identity Documents for Foreigners (DIMEX), are still running smoothly. Since November 19, the institution has faced repeated cyberattacks, prompting the implementation of enhanced security protocols across all its systems and equipment.

A Rising Wave of Cyber Threats

The DGME attack is just one of many recent incidents. Costa Rica’s Petroleum Refinery (RECOPE) revealed an attempted ransomware attack on its systems six days ago. Grupo Repretel, a prominent media outlet, also disclosed that it was targeted by an international hacking organization over the weekend.

Repretel acted quickly, disconnecting systems to prevent severe damage to its servers. “Our Operations and IT departments immediately activated security protocols to mitigate the impact,” the company stated. Reports have since been filed with the Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ), and authorities are actively investigating.

The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Telecommunications (Micitt) confirmed connections between the attacks on RECOPE and Repretel, hinting at a coordinated effort. National Security Director Gezer Molina stated that the investigation is ongoing, with attackers reportedly demanding $5 million to decrypt RECOPE’s data. This ransom demand could escalate, according to Molina.

Minister Paula Bogantes Zamora firmly stated the government’s stance: “Costa Rica will not pay a single colón to release the encrypted information.” Authorities suspect the attackers are part of an active cybercriminal group operating across Latin America, including Mexico. However, the group’s identity remains unknown.