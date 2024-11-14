Panama Floods Claim 11 Lives as Government Declares State of Emergency

Eleven people have died in Panama due to storms that, over the last twelve days, have caused over 100 million dollars in losses from flooding and infrastructure collapse, the Panamanian government reported on Thursday. “Eleven Panamanians have lost their lives in this situation, more than 1,000 families have been directly affected, and the number continues to rise,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Juan Carlos Orillac, during a press conference.

The situation has led the government to declare a state of emergency across the country “as a consequence of the severe damage caused” by the rains, Orillac added. The most affected areas are the western provinces of Chiriquí, bordering Costa Rica, Veraguas, and the indigenous Ngäbe Buglé comarca, where the government has declared a red alert.

Hours earlier, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino confirmed that during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, losses were estimated at “100 million dollars,” but now “it should be more with the damages that occurred yesterday (Wednesday) in important roads across the country.”

Last year, Panama experienced a drought that led to reduced traffic in the Panama Canal, which operates with freshwater. However, the situation began to normalize this year with the rainy season, which has been abundant since May. The heavy rains have caused rivers to overflow, damaged more than 600 homes, triggered landslides, collapsed some roads, destroyed crops, especially rice, and affected water treatment plants.

“Based on the reports I have received, the damage is significant,” stated Mulino. David Airport, located in Chiriquí, has been temporarily closed. According to Mulino, the Inter-American Highway also “suffered a major blow.”

“In 12 days, we have surpassed (in rainfall) what usually happens in a typical November,” said the director of the Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, Luz Graciela de Calzadilla. The National Civil Protection System has warned of a significant increase in rainfall and thunderstorms across the country in the next three days.