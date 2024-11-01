ICE Unveils Biogas Plan to Combat Costa Rica’s Growing Waste Management Crisis

The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) is taking bold steps to address the country’s mounting landfill crisis with an innovative biogas initiative that could transform waste management across the nation.

Turning Waste into Energy: ICE’s Vision for Sustainable Solutions

ICE’s executive president, Marco Acuña, revealed plans for a new biogas production strategy that will convert organic waste into renewable energy. The project, aimed at implementation within five to six years, could provide a much-needed solution to Costa Rica’s waste management challenges.

The initiative comes at a critical time, as Costa Rica grapples with depleting sanitary landfills and ineffective recycling practices. According to a 2016 Comptroller General report, merely 1% of the country’s waste undergoes recycling, highlighting the urgent need for alternative solutions.

ICE’s experience with biogas already shows promise. Their existing facility at La Uruca’s EBI plant successfully generates 140 kilowatts of energy from landfill gas, which is fed directly into the national grid. The new project aims to expand on this success, targeting the 53% of Costa Rica’s waste that consists of organic matter.

Acuña also points to additional opportunities, suggesting that non-recyclable waste could serve as industrial fuel, further maximizing resource utilization and supporting sustainable waste management practices.

The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Health’s “Waste to Energy” plan, which envisions regional waste-to-energy centers throughout Costa Rica. However, despite ICE initiating an eligibility process for such projects in May last year, no proposals have been submitted, revealing ongoing challenges with municipal engagement and infrastructure development.

As the Greater Metropolitan Area faces immediate waste management pressures, authorities emphasize the need for quick action. While ICE’s biogas project offers a promising medium-term solution, immediate steps are crucial to protect public health and prevent environmental degradation.