Citizen Science Boosts Marine Protection in Costa Rica

In an effort to protect marine life, the seventh Scientific Fisheries Monitoring event took place in the Bahía Santa Elena Marine Management Area (AMMBSE). This began in October 2021 and has since been carried out twice a year to collect data from both the dry and rainy seasons. The AMMBSE is the only area in Costa Rica where this activity takes place alongside continuous monitoring over time.

A total of 44 participants joined, including members of local communities, institutions such as ACG (SINAC), INCOPESCA, UCR, and UNA, as well as foundations like the Guanacaste Dry Forest Conservation Fund (GDFCF) and the Costa Rican Fishing Federation (FECOP). Tourism companies and fishing stores also sponsored the event, resulting in 132 fish of various species being caught.

Thanks to this collaboration among communities, institutions, and the private sector, it was possible to gather valuable data on the fishery resources of the Bahía Santa Elena, all in line with high standards of scientific fishing protocols. This initiative is also raising environmental awareness in the artisanal, tourism, and sport fishing sectors. Through the CC-Mar Citizen Science initiative, stakeholders who use the AMMBSE collaborate, support, train, and exchange experiences with marine biology experts and other scientists.

This collaborative approach not only helps experts better understand the biological and physical-chemical dynamics of the bay, but also allows experts to learn from the local knowledge shared during these events. By gathering data on species, ecosystems, and fishing patterns, informed decisions can be made to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of aquatic resources.

In this edition, prior training was provided to onboard observers, which included ACG and INCOPESCA officials, local community members, and biologists from CIMAR-UCR and UNA. The goal was to strengthen local capacities and improve the quality of data collection and catch handling.

By involving fishermen and the local population, the initiative is fostering a greater understanding of the importance of conservation and sustainability. This can help reduce harmful fishing practices, ensuring long-term income, diversifying economic activities, and generating additional benefits like ecotourism.

This event empowers local community members to take part in scientific data collection and decision-making on fisheries, giving them a leadership role in managing their own resources.