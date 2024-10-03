Costa Rica Cracks Down on Illegal Turtle Egg Trade in Osa

Authorities of the Control and Protection Program of the Osa Conservation Area (ACOSA) of Corcovado National Park, part of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), detained two people carrying turtle eggs. During the night and early morning hours of September 28-29, they carried out a control operation, locating two individuals on a motorcycle.

“During a search of the surrounding area, two bags were found, one containing 245 turtle eggs and the other 301 eggs in the Carate sector, specifically in the community of Piro, given the history of looting of turtle eggs in that area,” the National System of Conservation Areas stated.

As reported by the Conservation Area, upon arrival at the scene, they had received confidential reports that turtle eggs were being stolen in the areas of Playa Carate and Piro. Consequently, road operations were implemented, resulting in the arrest of these two individuals.

The two motorcyclists were arrested and taken to the Prosecutor’s Office of Flagrancy in Ciudad Neily. The sale of turtle eggs increases in September, October, and November due to the high number of turtle arrivals during these months in the South Pacific region.

“ACOSA’s control and protection program, together with the communities of Carate, Pavones, and Drake, is conducting surveillance operations to protect the beaches with the cooperation of the Public Force of Region 10 from Ciudad Neily, Puerto Jiménez, and the Zancudo post,” SINAC confirmed.

SINAC officials reiterated that all species of sea turtles are considered endangered. Therefore, the sale of eggs, meat, and related by-products is prohibited under the Wildlife Conservation Law, the Law for the Protection, Conservation, and Recovery of Sea Turtle Populations, and the Law for Fishing and Aquaculture.

Reports have surfaced in the past of criminals destroying nests to steal eggs for sale. Despite efforts to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation, unscrupulous individuals continue to commit these environmental crimes.