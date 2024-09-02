Costa Rica: Actor Dylan McDermott’s Favorite Destination

U.S. actor Dylan McDermott has professed his love for Costa Rica, as he revealed in a recent interview with a local media outlet. In the interview, the renowned American actor highlighted the country’s “loving” people and “beautiful” landscapes. His affection for Costa Rica is not just talk—he has visited six times since 2016.

“Costa Rica has an excellent lifestyle. There’s an ease to life here that I love. And, you know, that’s why it’s known as ‘pura vida,’” he said. During one of his recent visits, the Hollywood star took the opportunity to recover from knee surgery, spending a month in the vicinity of Dominical, in the South Pacific, accompanied by his dog.

McDermott also shared his love for the Caribbean, praising its vibe, food, landscapes, and people. He visited Chiquita Beach, located between Punta Cocles and Punta Uva. “Every time I go there, I’m amazed at how kind the people are. I will be back,” he said.

McDermott is best known for his role as lawyer and law firm head Bobby Donnell in the legal drama series The Practice, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe Award.

This time, however, he was promoting the fifth season of FBI: Most Wanted, a CBS crime series—broadcast by Universal TV in Latin America—that will soon be aired. In this Dick Wolf production, McDermott plays special agent Remy Scott, a veteran professional with more than 23 years of experience apprehending criminals and solving complex cases.

At 62, McDermott boasts an impressive career, having appeared in popular series such as Law & Order: Organized Crime, American Horror Story, Dark Blue, Hostages, and Stalker.

He joined FBI: Most Wanted in 2022, following the departure of Julian McMahon, who portrayed Jess LaCroix. McMahon’s exit came after the death of his character in the series’ third season.

The fifth season of FBI: Most Wanted has already aired in the United States and will debut in Latin America this September.