Costa Rica’s Surf Star Brisa Hennessy Locks in WSL Finals Berth at Corona Fiji Pro

The Costa Rican surfer secured her spot in the last stage of the competition, the Lexus WSL Finals, to be held in November in California. Only the top 5 surfers will compete in this tournament. The athlete began her participation in the competition this past Wednesday. Her score was not enough to automatically advance to the next round, so she had to compete in the playoff round.

During her participation, she suffered an injury to her right foot after falling over the reefs on the last wave she rode. The incident resulted in a cut that required the event’s doctors to intervene quickly and apply four stitches in the infirmary.

Despite the injury, Hennessy was able to beat Australia’s Sierra Kerr in the first heat of the elimination round of the Corona Fiji Pro competition, which took place in Hawaii, with a score of 6.07, while her rival only obtained a 4.84.

However, the Matapalo native lost in the quarterfinals to Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb, who had also eliminated her in the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Weston-Webb scored 12.34, while Brisa scored 11.44. Brisa reflected on a tremendous year so far, where she was able to compete for a medal in the Olympics and finish as one of the top 5 surfers in the world.

“Yes, I definitely feel like I can breathe for the first time all year. It’s been an amazing journey. I think you learn a lot about yourself when you compete, especially as a surfer. We go through so much uncertainty, and the future is very uncertain. I think the only thing that is certain is the present moment. Just that mentality has brought me this far, and I’m very grateful for that,” Brisa told WSL media.

With the finals just around the corner, all eyes will be on the Costa Rican athlete as she aims to cap off an extraordinary year with another standout performance.