Keylor Navas Breaks Silence: Shocking Allegations and Legal Battle Ahead

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas broke his silence after the recent accusation against him. “Following the news published by a French media outlet in recent days, in which false, unfounded, and very serious accusations that affect me and family are proffered, I have decided to put the matter in the hands of my lawyers for the purpose of initiating all corresponding legal actions,” Navas said in a statement.

BFM TV, a French media outlet, reported that the goalkeeper’s former employee claims he worked as an assistant, off the books and without Social Security, putting in up to 90 hours a week for 3,200 euros a month, paid in cash. It also reported that the complaint was filed with the Versailles Prosecutor’s Office and described that the footballer preferred his employee to work “according to his rules” and not those of French law.

The complainant claims that the soccer player forced him to be armed and housed him in a damp, windowless basement. This person worked for 20 months for Keylor under a verbal agreement as an assistant and maintenance staff since September 2019. According to a video recorded by the ex-collaborator, Navas replied to him, “here we do not work with French laws.”

The former employee suggested that the goalkeeper had promised to establish an employment contract, but that was something that ultimately never happened.

Navas’ legal troubles come a few days after announcing his farewell to the Costa Rican national team after 16 years, during which he played 114 international matches. For many, his retirement from the national team came as a surprise, as they expected Keylor to play, at least, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Navas also parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain and has not yet announced his next destination. Some sports media are linking him to Liga MX, but nothing is clear yet.

Meanwhile, the goalie is in Costa Rica. The press office of Migration and Foreign Affairs confirmed that Navas’ last entry was on May 28, and no departures have been registered.