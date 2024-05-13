Keylor Navas Bids Emotional Farewell to Paris Saint-Germain

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas has confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of his contract. This announcement came just a day after the club’s superstar Kylian Mbappé also revealed his decision to leave PSG. Navas, who joined the Parisian club in 2019 from Real Madrid, expressed his gratitude and fond memories of his time at PSG through an emotional Instagram post.

“Every second I have enjoyed at the Parc des Princes has been wonderful,” Navas wrote, reflecting on his tenure at PSG. He acknowledged the unwavering support and love he received from the fans, saying, “Thank God I have always felt their love and support. It was an honor to defend this crest in this incredible stadium.”

Navas’ announcement comes on the eve of PSG’s last game of the season at the Parc des Princes against Toulouse. Following this match, PSG will visit Metz and compete in the French Cup final against Lyon in Lille. Despite having important games ahead, Navas felt it was the right time to bid farewell to the club he has called home for the past four years.

“There are goals ahead, but I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye to what has been my home,” he concluded, sharing a heartfelt photo of himself with his eyes closed and fingers pointing to the sky in the iconic Parisian stadium.

At 37 years old, Navas has had an illustrious career. He won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid under the management of Zinedine Zidane before moving to PSG. During his time with the Parisian club, Navas played over 110 games across all competitions. However, his role became less prominent with the arrival of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2021.

Navas’ departure marks the end of an era for PSG, where he has been a crucial part of their successes in recent years. His leadership and experience have been invaluable, and his performances have consistently impressed both fans and critics alike. As he prepares for his next chapter, the football world will undoubtedly be watching to see where this talented goalkeeper will continue his career.

PSG and its supporters will undoubtedly miss Navas, but they will also cherish the memories of his remarkable saves and the passion he brought to the team. His farewell message serves as a poignant reminder of the impact he has made at PSG, and the legacy he leaves behind in Paris.