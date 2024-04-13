Norway Declines Costa Rica’s Request for Oil and Gas Exploration Studies

The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) informed that Norway rejected the government’s request to support studies on the exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas.

The Chancellor of the Republic, Arnoldo André, and the Minister of Environment, Franz Tattenbach, held a meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador, Ragnhild Imerslund, the First Secretary for Political Affairs, Line Hammeren, and the Special Ambassador for Climate and Forests, Karine Hertzberg.

Ambassador Ragnhild Imerslund stated that in Norway, the resource is state-owned, but the exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas are in the hands of the private sector.

The Norwegian Delegation informed them that these studies are very expensive, and that the “Oil for Development program” was discontinued as of 2024.

“They extended an invitation to visit that country to learn more about how production operates in all its stages,” the Costa Rican government informed.

Franz Tattenbach thanked the Norwegian government for the invitation but clarified that “we do not consider that a field visit by Costa Rican representatives is sufficient to obtain all the information and knowledge that is required in the analysis of such a vital issue for the country.”

Regarding the bill to prohibit the exploitation and exploration of oil and natural gas in the country, Tattenbach recalled that the government’s position has not changed and reiterated that it would be a shame to bury this proposal without a serious national discussion on the subject.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get help from a country like Norway, which is an ally in environmental conservation, to conduct the essential desktop studies needed to update our data. This update is crucial for sparking a national discussion, as the President has stressed.”

During the meeting, various environmental topics were also discussed. For instance, both nations reviewed the carbon credits and the resources granted to Costa Rica for Forest Emissions Reduction, the importance of the High-Level Ocean Event, called “Immersed in Change,” to be held on June 7 and 8 in Costa Rica, among other relevant matters. Norway confirmed that a high-level delegation will attend the event.

During the meeting, both nations reinforced their commitment to favor marine governance and ocean protection.