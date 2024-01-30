Powerful Winds and Swells Predicted in Costa Rica From Cold Front

An incoming cold front is set to elevate atmospheric pressure and intensify winds across Costa Rica over the next several days, according to the country’s meteorological authorities.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) stated that Cold Front 14, currently moving across the Caribbean Sea, will primarily impact Costa Rica through a gradual strengthening of winds nationwide. Blistery gusts are predicted especially in the Central Valley and Guanacaste regions.

As of Monday, peak wind speeds had already reached 99 km/h in La Cruz, 88 km/h in Volcán Orosi, 86 km/h in Bagaces, 61 km/h in Belén, and similar intensities in Alajuela. Blustery conditions are forecast to persist countrywide at least until Thursday, with fluctuations in gust strength.

The IMN advises paying close attention to exceptionally sturdy gusts blowing through the North Pacific coast and Central Valley areas this week.

Additionally, cloudy skies and scattered showers should continue lashing the Caribbean region and Northern Zone, alongside spotty drizzles north of the Central Valley. The Pacific slope is expected to avoid significant rainfall.

Apart from gusty winds, experts are also predicting the development of high coastal waves from the approaching cold front. According to the Center for Research in Marine Sciences and Limnology (CIMAR-UCR), waves up to 3.4 meters tall are probable offshore along the North Pacific coast from Coco beaches up to the Nicaraguan border.

“Outward blowing winds will increase swell heights near the coast, hazardous for small and medium vessels,” warned CIMAR’s Omar Lizano on Monday. The North Central Pacific from Tamarindo to Samara may also experience rough surf.

Maximum wave heights around 2.3 meters are expected in the Caribbean through Thursday, with a chance of peaks around 2.6 meters towards the weekend. The South Pacific will likely observe calmer waves up to 1.5 meters in height.

Residents and mariners in coastal areas are urged to exercise caution over the next several days given the anticipated wind and hazardous marine conditions. The active cold front promises blustering atmosphere through much of Costa Rica this week.