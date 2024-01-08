Costa Rica Detains Former Panama Governor Richard Fife

Richard Fifer, the former governor of Panama’s Cocle province, was arrested on Saturday by Costa Rican authorities at the Paso Canoas border crossing with Panama. Fifer was detained along with two other Panamanian citizens and a Costa Rican tour guide while allegedly trying to illegally cross the border using an American passport.

The arrest was carried out jointly by Costa Rica’s Professional Migration Police (PPM) and Panama’s National Border Service (Senafront). It comes after Fifer was convicted in absentia in Panama of aggravated swindling and embezzlement and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Specifically, Fifer was found guilty of swindling the company Red Dragon Capital Management out of a $100,000 investment in a fraudulent gold mining contract Fifer orchestrated with a company called Gold Dragon. The charges stemmed from Fifer’s time as governor of Cocle from 1999-2002 and relate to widespread accusations of financial impropriety during his governorship.

Fifer attempted to evade capture by presenting an American passport and posing as a U.S. citizen born on the former U.S. army base in Panama. Sgt. Alejandro Montesino of the Costa Rican Border Police indicated the deception was discovered during a routine identity check at the border control facilities. An outstanding Panamanian warrant for Fifer’s arrest was issued upon confirmation of his true identity.

The former governor has been embroiled in legal troubles both during and after his governorship relating to allegations of corruption. Panamanian newspaper La Prensa reports he also faces retrial for allegedly withholding Social Security payments while serving as the Cocle governor.

Fifer maintains his innocence but will now be extradited back to Panama to face justice. Ricardo Montenegro, a spokesman for the Panamanian courts, said “Mr. Fifer will now be made to answer for the serious crimes he committed against both the Panamanian people and foreign investors. Justice will be served.”

The detainment sheds light on accusations that Fifer used the Cocle governor’s office to orchestrate numerous fraudulent schemes and line his own pockets. Once back in Panama, he will be sentenced on the swindling conviction and retried on the Social Security charges. The former governor potentially faces over a decade behind bars as this sad closing chapter in his political career continues.