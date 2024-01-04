Extreme UV Levels Blanket Costa Rica, Sparking Health Warnings

An unrelenting heat wave baking the country this week is being coupled with exceptionally high ultraviolet radiation, triggering urgent public health warnings across Costa Rica.

Reports issued by the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) reveal UV indexes reaching extreme levels over the next several days. Northern Pacific zones are facing the most extreme exposure, with indexes spiking at 13 in communities along the Nicoya Peninsula like Santa Cruz, Nicoya, Puntarenas and La Cruz.

Meanwhile, densely populated Central Valley cities of Alajuela, San José and Cartago registered at 12 on the index, categorized by the IMN as “very high” risk requiring maximum precautions. Areas farther south including Jacó, Quepos, Golfito and San Vito are only slightly better at 11. Northern mountain towns like Ciudad Quesada and Los Chiles clocked in at 10 on the index.

With indexes ranging from 8 to 15, experts are underscoring the critical need for extra safeguards against prolonged sunlight exposure. Recommendations include wearing wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses with built-in sunscreen and tightly woven long sleeves. Sunblock with a minimum SPF of 50 should be reapplied every 3 hours.

Officials are also advising residents and tourists across Costa Rica to avoid direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when UV rays are most intense. This is especially important for children and senior citizens, whose skin is highly vulnerable to radiation damage.

Dermatology experts are issuing additional warnings given heightened risk of skin cancer and other UV-related conditions. Dr. Ana Luisa Castro stressed that nearly 8% of skin cancer cases in Costa Rica originate on the head and neck. Diligent protection of ears, lips, necklines and necks is essential during this stretch of high temperatures and extreme UV potency.

Limited cloud cover amid stable atmospheric conditions over Costa Rica in the short term provides scant relief. Officials expect clear and dry conditions to translate to largely unencumbered UV ray penetration for at least the next week. Citizens are implored not to let guard down given the unrelenting intensity of exposure facing the country.